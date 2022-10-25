Read full article on original website
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Liberty News
No. 16 Liberty, No. 14 Old Dominion Set to Clash in Regular Season Finale
Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) No. 16 Liberty and No. 14 Old Dominion will clash in the regular season finale, Friday afternoon. Match time is 1 p.m. at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk, Va. Liberty (10-6) leads the BIG EAST with a perfect 6-0 record, a game...
Liberty News
4 Liberty Players Set to Play at Jimmy Powell Invitational, Friday and Saturday
Four Liberty women’s tennis players are set to take the court at Elon’s Jimmy Powell Invitational, Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will be held at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, N.C. The Lady Flames’ Micaela Ode Mitre, Maretha Burger, Bruna Sampaio and Elsa Kirch are entered into the event.
Liberty News
Men’s beach volleyball team invited to AVCA Fall Collegiate Championships in Alabama
Liberty University’s men’s beach volleyball team was awarded the at-large bid to the inaugural American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Men’s Fall Collegiate Beach Championships, set for Nov. 4-6 at the John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball Complex in Huntsville, Ala., as the AVCA announced this week. The Flames,...
Liberty News
Liberty Travels to Florida to Take on FIU
The Liberty swimming & diving team will head to the Sunshine State this weekend, taking on eight-time defending Conference USA champion FIU, Friday and Saturday at Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center in Miami, Fla. Team Notes. • This will be the first time this season that Liberty has had both its...
Liberty News
Leja Garners ASUN Goalkeeper of the Year and Wedemeyer Selected ASUN Coach of the Year, as 9 Lady Flames Named to All-Conference Teams
Liberty’s Ainsley Leja was named the 2022 ASUN Goalkeeper of the Year and Head Coach Lang Wedemeyer was unanimously selected as the 2022 ASUN Coach of the Year as the ASUN Conference announced its women’s soccer awards this afternoon. Selected by the conference’s head coaches, nine Lady Flames...
Liberty News
Burkett Named to ASUN All-Academic Team
Liberty midfielder McKinley Burkett has been named to the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer All-Academic team, the conference announced this afternoon. Burkett, a redshirt senior from Moseley, Va., enters tomorrow’s ASUN Quarterfinal match, having started 15 games this season. The midfielder is tied for the Liberty lead and is sixth in the ASUN Conference with five goals. She also is second on the Lady Flames with 10 points.
Liberty News
Liberty XC Set for ASUN Championships in Alabama
The Liberty men’s and women’s squads will make their fifth and final appearance at the ASUN Conference Cross Country Championships, Saturday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala. The Lady Flames will aim for their third consecutive team title, while the Flames are in search of their first ASUN crown.
Liberty News
DII Flames go 2-1 in LU Showcase, await ruling on appeal of forfeit to Mary after shootout
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team won two out of three games over the weekend in a showcase at the LaHaye Ice Center, opening with a 6-4 triumph over UMass-Amherst on Friday night before being shut out by Trine University 4-0 on Saturday, and then turning the tables on Rider University with a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon.
Liberty News
Liberty flight team captures 17th straight regional NIFA title
For the 17th consecutive year, Liberty University’s National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) team finished first in the SAFECON (Safety And Flight Evaluation Conference) Championship standings in the Region X competition held Wednesday through Saturday in Chesapeake, Va. Liberty’s team of 15 student pilots accumulated 711 points to place first...
Liberty News
No. 1 Seed Liberty to Start ASUN Championship Thursday
Liberty will host quarterfinal and semifinal games this weekend at Osborne Stadium. The Lady Flames are the tournament’s No. 1 seed after posting an unbeaten ASUN record in conference play. Liberty, which finished with an 8-0-2 ASUN mark, will host No. 8 seed Jacksonville, 3-4-3 in the ASUN, in...
Liberty News
Reconnecting & Rejoicing: Liberty aims to cultivate stronger alumni community as it celebrates its rich heritage
All along Liberty University’s 51-year journey, countless young people have come to Lynchburg, Va., with the desire to learn how they can impact the world as Champions for Christ, and now hundreds of thousands of graduates have gone out and done exactly that. In the school’s early years, students...
Liberty News
Liberty welcomes Virginia AG Jason Miyares to Law Enforcement Appreciation event
Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares gave a heartwarming gratitude speech at Liberty University’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday. The second annual event was hosted by Liberty University School of Law and the Helms School of Government. Twenty police departments, sheriff’s offices, and other agencies were represented, including local and statewide departments from Roanoke, Martinsville, Appomattox, and others throughout Central Virginia.
Liberty News
Unified in faith, business leaders deliver leadership lessons at CEO Summit
The Liberty University School of Business’ second annual “Networking the Nations” CEO Summit, held on campus Oct. 5-7, was a resounding success. The school welcomed 675 CEOs, political figures, athletes, and world-class faith leaders to campus with the goal of uniting industry minds from around the globe in promoting faith, friendship, and Judeo-Christian biblical business principles.
