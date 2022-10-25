ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

4 Liberty Players Set to Play at Jimmy Powell Invitational, Friday and Saturday

Four Liberty women’s tennis players are set to take the court at Elon’s Jimmy Powell Invitational, Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will be held at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, N.C. The Lady Flames’ Micaela Ode Mitre, Maretha Burger, Bruna Sampaio and Elsa Kirch are entered into the event.
ELON, NC
Liberty News

Liberty Travels to Florida to Take on FIU

The Liberty swimming & diving team will head to the Sunshine State this weekend, taking on eight-time defending Conference USA champion FIU, Friday and Saturday at Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center in Miami, Fla. Team Notes. • This will be the first time this season that Liberty has had both its...
MIAMI, FL
Liberty News

Burkett Named to ASUN All-Academic Team

Liberty midfielder McKinley Burkett has been named to the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer All-Academic team, the conference announced this afternoon. Burkett, a redshirt senior from Moseley, Va., enters tomorrow’s ASUN Quarterfinal match, having started 15 games this season. The midfielder is tied for the Liberty lead and is sixth in the ASUN Conference with five goals. She also is second on the Lady Flames with 10 points.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty XC Set for ASUN Championships in Alabama

The Liberty men’s and women’s squads will make their fifth and final appearance at the ASUN Conference Cross Country Championships, Saturday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala. The Lady Flames will aim for their third consecutive team title, while the Flames are in search of their first ASUN crown.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty flight team captures 17th straight regional NIFA title

For the 17th consecutive year, Liberty University’s National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) team finished first in the SAFECON (Safety And Flight Evaluation Conference) Championship standings in the Region X competition held Wednesday through Saturday in Chesapeake, Va. Liberty’s team of 15 student pilots accumulated 711 points to place first...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 1 Seed Liberty to Start ASUN Championship Thursday

Liberty will host quarterfinal and semifinal games this weekend at Osborne Stadium. The Lady Flames are the tournament’s No. 1 seed after posting an unbeaten ASUN record in conference play. Liberty, which finished with an 8-0-2 ASUN mark, will host No. 8 seed Jacksonville, 3-4-3 in the ASUN, in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty welcomes Virginia AG Jason Miyares to Law Enforcement Appreciation event

Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares gave a heartwarming gratitude speech at Liberty University’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday. The second annual event was hosted by Liberty University School of Law and the Helms School of Government. Twenty police departments, sheriff’s offices, and other agencies were represented, including local and statewide departments from Roanoke, Martinsville, Appomattox, and others throughout Central Virginia.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Unified in faith, business leaders deliver leadership lessons at CEO Summit

The Liberty University School of Business’ second annual “Networking the Nations” CEO Summit, held on campus Oct. 5-7, was a resounding success. The school welcomed 675 CEOs, political figures, athletes, and world-class faith leaders to campus with the goal of uniting industry minds from around the globe in promoting faith, friendship, and Judeo-Christian biblical business principles.
LYNCHBURG, VA

