3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
wpde.com
City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
WMBF
The Grand Strand is jammed packed with events happening this Halloween weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no shortage of things happening this weekend in the Grand Strand. Socastee High School’s Theater Department is current running their fall production of : ‘A Night of One Acts’. You can catch Mattie and John as leads in the production Tonight at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 pm.
wpde.com
Jeep Jam returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeeps will be cruising the Myrtle Beach coast this weekend as Jeep Jam returns. This is the event's fifth year and more than 2,500 Jeeps and 100 vendors out for the three-day event. One vendor from Murrells Inlet is heading to the beach to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach
Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens warns customers of ticket scams for Nights of a Thousand Candles
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Brookgreen Gardens sent out an important message regarding ticket sale scams. The venue posted to Facebook that the only legitimate places to purchase tickets to Nights of a Thousand Candles are their website, their ticketing company, by phone and in person. Brookgreen Gardens is...
WMBF
Market Common Publix sets grand opening date
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A date has now been set for the grand opening of a new Publix location in the Grand Strand. Publix will open in the new Coventry Marketplace on Wood Duck Drive on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. It would be the seventh Publix location along...
wpde.com
More than 60 vendors to attend Arts and Crafts Festival in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — You're invited to come out to the 33rd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival in Pawleys Island. It's hosted by the Precious Blood of Christ Church Catholic Women's Club. There will be more than 60 vendors, a used-book sale and a silent auction. And for...
wpde.com
Halloween Haunted Trail: This weekend in Conway - a.k.a 'Halloween, SC'
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Looking to get spooked this Halloween weekend? You can Friday and Saturday night you can at Conway's Haunted Trail. Conway re-named itself 'Halloween, South Carolina' for the month of October. The city has had Halloween-related activities every day this month. The grand finale is the...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Myrtle Beach, SC
The city of Myrtle Beach in Horry County, South Carolina, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, attracting nearly 20 million tourists each year. For comparison, that figure is almost four times as much as the entire population of South Carolina in 2020. The city sits...
wpde.com
Proceeds from pumpkin patch at Conway church going to charity; 800 pumpkins available
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Members at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Conway are hosting a pumpkin patch Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, October 30. The funds raised will be used to help support various local charities like Churches Assisting People, Fostering Hope, Backpack Buddies, Blue Star Mothers, Shepherd's Table, and more.
wpde.com
Breaking the spooky stigma: Many homes needed for black cats at Horry Co. shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand Humane Society is looking to find fur-ever homes for nearly 200 cats under their care. But there is one type of cat the humane society has been inundated with – black cats. Grand Strand Humane Society has nearly 200 cats, and...
wpde.com
Help needed: Due to supply chain issues & shortages, Help4Kids cancels October donations
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A non profit that provides food for kids in the area had to cancel this month's donation. "Help4Kids" gives food to children in Horry County who do not have enough to eat. The non-profit's coordinator says due to supply chain issues and shortages, they've...
wpde.com
'Rest easy, good boy:' Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The fans and staff of Pelican's baseball in Myrtle Beach have heavy hearts Tuesday night after the passing of their second team dog, Deuce. Deuce greeted fans and players, retrieved bats and balls and brought joy to the hearts of many at the stadium from 2008 to 2018.
Southwest adds non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport. “We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of […]
wpde.com
Pennsylvania couple reunited with lost dog after Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family who got into a car crash in Florence while on a family road trip was able to reunite with their runaway dog. They were driving from Pennsylvania to Charleston and as they were getting on the I-95 exit in Florence County they got into a really bad car crash.
Report: Sellers finding Myrtle Beach area homes staying on market for longer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new report on the housing market for September shows sellers are finding their houses are on the market for longer than they had hoped. The housing market report from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors highlighted trends in the area. Carolina Forest saw the biggest jump in new single-family […]
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
WMBF
Coroner identifies driver killed in Georgetown County log truck accident
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a log truck in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m.
