ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

City of Myrtle Beach hosting 2nd annual Fall Fling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting its annual fall fling Friday night. The free family-friendly event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. There are also sensory-friendly activities going on from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Jeep Jam returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeeps will be cruising the Myrtle Beach coast this weekend as Jeep Jam returns. This is the event's fifth year and more than 2,500 Jeeps and 100 vendors out for the three-day event. One vendor from Murrells Inlet is heading to the beach to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach

Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Market Common Publix sets grand opening date

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A date has now been set for the grand opening of a new Publix location in the Grand Strand. Publix will open in the new Coventry Marketplace on Wood Duck Drive on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. It would be the seventh Publix location along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Halloween Haunted Trail: This weekend in Conway - a.k.a 'Halloween, SC'

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Looking to get spooked this Halloween weekend? You can Friday and Saturday night you can at Conway's Haunted Trail. Conway re-named itself 'Halloween, South Carolina' for the month of October. The city has had Halloween-related activities every day this month. The grand finale is the...
CONWAY, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Myrtle Beach, SC

The city of Myrtle Beach in Horry County, South Carolina, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, attracting nearly 20 million tourists each year. For comparison, that figure is almost four times as much as the entire population of South Carolina in 2020. The city sits...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Southwest adds non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport. “We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
communitytimessc.com

Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
LAKE CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy