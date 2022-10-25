Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas has several new events
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration.
Daily Advocate
DCCA presents Americana quartet “Hey Mavis”
GREENVILLE — Traditional Americana quartet “Hey Mavis,” known for their performances blending modern elements with old-time traditions, will perform at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 12. The second of Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series presentations, the show will...
Daily Advocate
Norcold to close in Gettysburg, Sidney
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Darke County, the other in Shelby County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
Daily Advocate
DCRW Club gets update on Ohio ag
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Rachael Vonderhaar at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Vonderhaar is Region 8 Representative to the Corn and Wheat Growers Association. “We are so pleased to...
Daily Advocate
Versailles Music Boosters take a stand for students
GREENVILLE — The Versailles Music Boosters and various community members confronted the Versailles Village Council Wednesday to inquire about their right to escorted celebrations. In the past, the Versailles Fire Department had given teams who received a State Championship a siren filled escort through town showcasing their accomplishment. This...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County levies on November ballot
SIDNEY — Voters in Shelby County are being asked to consider the renewal, increase or addition of multiple levies throughout the county that will be present on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. Fairlawn Local School District: The district is asking voters to renew a tax levy for...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA will recognize veterans
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA invites all veterans along with their spouses, spouses of deceased veterans, and active duty military members and their parents to a free dinner on Nov. 3 to recognize you and your service to our country. This event includes a free dinner and remarks from...
countynewsonline.org
Halloween Parade Beggar’s Night
Downtown Greenville was transformed into a trail of Halloween. After a Halloween Parade and a costume judging at the circle a big crowd lined up on both sides of the Broadway to get the treats that were handed out by many of the businesses on Broadway. Prizes have been awarded...
Daily Advocate
Club hosts former Ohio Poet of the Year
PIQUA — How do authors dig up the dead and give voice to them in poetry that leaves readers shivering, afraid to leave their homes after dark, and asking questions? Join the Edison State Community College Creative Writing Club as they host former Ohio Poet of the Year Myrna Stone, who will reveal how she achieves this amazing feat. Edison State students, faculty, and staff, as well as community members, are invited to the event, which will be held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, in Room 406 at the Piqua Campus.
Eaton Register Herald
GWOT traveling memorial visits Eaton
EATON — The Veterans and Athletes United’s (VAU) Fallen Heroes Memorial, made of 7,040 dog tags which create an image of the American flag, was on display at the Preble County Courthouse Plaza, 101 E. Main St., in downtown Eaton, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-23. Preble County Veteran Services hosted the local event.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami County, OH
Situated in Western Ohio is Miami County, named after the Miami Indians to honor them. It was formerly a part of Montgomery County, and on January 16, 1807, the Ohio government certified the creation of Miami County. The small towns and villages provide an insight into the simple lives of...
Stinebaugh to testify on Friday
WAPAKONETA — Thomas Stinebaugh, the embattled mayor of Wapakoneta charged with felony counts of theft in office and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, will take the witness stand when testimony in his trial opens Friday morning. The mayor, who was suspended from performing city duties following his...
Daily Advocate
Edison State to host open house
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Daily Advocate
Fortune and Penrod to sing in Versailles
VERSAILLES — BMI Event Center in Versailles is happy to be hosting music artists Jimmy Fortune and Guy Penrod on Friday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are available now starting at $30 or you can purchase a four-pack of tickets for only $25 each when you buy four tickets. There are also VIP/Premium Seats available for just $40 if you wish to sit at the front of the stage or Balcony seats for just $35. You can purchase tickets at BMIEVENTCENTER.COM or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E Main Street in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show.
Daily Advocate
Morse Family to sing at First Assembly
GREENVILLE — The Morse Family Gospel Singers are returning to the First Assembly of God on Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Jonathan and Heidi Morse have witnessed Lord’s hand move powerfully in their lives. Through difficult times God has been so faithful. Experiencing how HE has brought them through the storm allows them to identify with those who are hurting and are thirsting for the Lord’s touch in their lives. Through music, testimony, and the preaching of God‘s word they want to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a dying world.
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
