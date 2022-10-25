VERSAILLES — BMI Event Center in Versailles is happy to be hosting music artists Jimmy Fortune and Guy Penrod on Friday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are available now starting at $30 or you can purchase a four-pack of tickets for only $25 each when you buy four tickets. There are also VIP/Premium Seats available for just $40 if you wish to sit at the front of the stage or Balcony seats for just $35. You can purchase tickets at BMIEVENTCENTER.COM or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E Main Street in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO