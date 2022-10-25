Read full article on original website
Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
CFPB Eyes Open Banking’s Data Rules and ‘New Regulatory Approach’
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is facing legal challenges to its very structure and its reach — and where it gets it funding. But for now, at least, the rulemaking (or something like it) continues, shaping consumer finance, competition, open banking and data sharing. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra...
Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech
Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
Indian B2B Marketplace Udaan Raises $120M
Indian B2B marketplace Udaan has reportedly raised $120 million and aims to go public in 12 to 18 months. This round brings the total amount of capital raised by Udaan to $350 million, Deal Street Asia reported Friday (Oct. 28), citing an internal memo by Udaan Chief Financial Officer Aditya Pande.
This Week in Payments: Money20/20 Attendees Talk of Industry Trends
The news in the payments world this week was all about Amazon, Money20/20 and the topics discussed at that global FinTech event in Las Vegas: “embedded everything,” compliance, fraud and access to capital. Treasury Prime Co-founder and CEO Chris Dean joined PYMNTS’ Karen Webster to discuss these topics...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
OCC to Open Office of Financial Technology
Noting the rapidly changing banking landscape, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced it will establish an Office of Financial Technology next year. The new office will include the existing Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016, and will build upon its efforts to support “responsible financial innovation,” the OCC said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
Subscription Merchants Tweak Business Models to Keep Consumers
As subscription commerce moves from the pandemic sign-up wave to consumers being more selective and wanting more control, subscription providers are enhancing business models to deliver more value at a time when many subscriptions must pass the “nonessential” test. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Subscribe and Scale” series,...
Airbase Adds Automated Procurement Features to Spend Management Tool
Spend management solution Airbase has added automated procurement features that are designed to support the purchasing processes of mid-market and larger companies. The new automated features include documentation and data routing, three-way purchase order (PO) matching and custom tagging of additional stakeholders, Airbase said in a Thursday (Oct. 27) press release.
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service
Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
JPMorgan Expands Merchant Services Offering in APAC
Global financial services firm J.P. Morgan is expanding its merchant services capabilities in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will be offering them in seven markets in the region by the end of the year. Already offering its acquiring solution in Australia, India and Japan, the firm recently expanded to New Zealand, Singapore...
Zero Hash Helps Nium Meet Demand for Crypto Payments
Global money platform Nium has teamed with B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform Zero Hash in a partnership that lets Nium’s U.S. customers leverage crypto to fiat payment solutions. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 26) news release, the collaboration will also let Nium customers buy and sell crypto and is made...
Digital Revolution Improves Supply Chain and B2B Logistics
Trade finance’s digital transformation has exploded through the past few years, and it will accelerate in the years ahead. “Treasury is the next frontier in digital payments,” Alan Koenigsberg, senior vice president and global head of treasury and working capital solutions at Visa said during a panel discussion on the convergence of trade finance and technology.
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge
Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
Tymit Raises $27M to Launch White Label BNPL Solution
U.K.-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Tymit has raised 23 million pounds ($26.7 million) in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Frasers Group, which operates British retail brands including Sports Direct, Jack Wills, GAME, Flannels and Evans Cycles. Tymit said it will use the funding...
Krea and Klarna Tout Success of SME Loan Program
Swedish FinTechs Krea and Klarna said Wednesday (Oct. 26) that their partnership has helped small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in that country receive larger loan offers at lower interest rates. According to a news release, the collaboration is between Krea, a digital SME loan platform, and Klarna Kosma, Klarna’s Fintech...
Money Transfer Firm Wise Lands $347M in Capital
British money transfer firm Wise has received $300 million pounds (about $347.1 million) via a syndicated debt facility from the United Kingdom branch of California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The debt investment was a joint effort between SVB and six other banks, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 27).
UK Car Retailer Cazoo Ditches EU Market to Ease Path to Profitability
Following last month’s announcement that it is pulling out of the mainland European market to focus its attentions on the United Kingdom, British online auto marketplace Cazoo announced Thursday (Oct. 27) that the withdrawal is expected to be complete by the end of the year. In a third-quarter earnings...
Trigo Raises $100M as Investors See Room for Improvement in Cashierless Checkout
Israel-based frictionless checkout tech provider Trigo announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) that it has raised $100 million that it intends to use to take in existing rivals that are seeing mixed uptake in the cashierless category. The tech company, which has worked with major grocers including Tesco, Aldi and Wakefern, plans...
