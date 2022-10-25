Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Episode Ending Explained
Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
IGN
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Checks In New Guests As Mystery Is Washed Ashore
After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO, Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off...
Here's Who's Playing Who On Amazon Prime Video's New Series, "The Peripheral"
Is that you, Hit-Girl?!
IGN
Taurus - Official Trailer
A rising but troubled musician searches for the inspiration to record one last song, pushing himself deep into the void. A work of fiction that explores fame, addiction, the artistic process, and the music industry, Taurus is a soulful and universal cautionary tale. Taurus stars Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun...
IGN
Jeff Goldblum to Play the Wizard of Oz
Everyone’s favorite eccentric Jeff Goldblum will play The Wizard of Oz. According to Variety, the Jurassic Park star will become the Man Behind the Curtain in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming Wicked movies. A prequel to the Wizard of Oz, Wicked began life as a Broadway play, telling the...
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies
In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
IGN
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Adds The Good Place Star in Mystery Role
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania has added The Good Place star, William Jackson Harper. According to Variety, Harper will be joining the MCU in an unknown role that’s apparently a “closely guarded secret”. Harper is best known for the role of Chidi Anagonye in the hit comedy series The Good Place and also starred in the 2019 folk horror, Midsommar.
IGN
Venom 3 Sets Kelly Marcel as Director
After writing the screenplay for both Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Kelly Marcel is stepping up to the director role for the third film based on the Marvel anti-hero. Deadline reports that sources close to the film's production have confirmed Marcel is set to direct the...
IGN
George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman Agree: Be Faithful to the Source Material
Authors George R.R. Martin and Neil Gaiman have both stepped into the TV industry to produce adaptations of their own novels, and they can agree on one thing: it's good for creators of adaptations to remain faithful to the source material. On Thursday night, the two held a conversation about...
Comments / 0