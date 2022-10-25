ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Episode Ending Explained

Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Checks In New Guests As Mystery Is Washed Ashore

After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO, Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off...
Taurus - Official Trailer

A rising but troubled musician searches for the inspiration to record one last song, pushing himself deep into the void. A work of fiction that explores fame, addiction, the artistic process, and the music industry, Taurus is a soulful and universal cautionary tale. Taurus stars Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun...
Jeff Goldblum to Play the Wizard of Oz

Everyone’s favorite eccentric Jeff Goldblum will play The Wizard of Oz. According to Variety, the Jurassic Park star will become the Man Behind the Curtain in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming Wicked movies. A prequel to the Wizard of Oz, Wicked began life as a Broadway play, telling the...
11 Utterly Terrifying Facts And Behind The Scenes Stories From Classic Horror Movies

In the movie The Poltergeist, JoBeth Williams's character falls into a swimming pool full of bones. It turns out that the filmmakers thought making prop bones was too expensive, so they decided to use real human bones in the scene, but chose not to tell Williams that she was swimming in actual human remains until shooting wrapped on the scene.
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Adds The Good Place Star in Mystery Role

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania has added The Good Place star, William Jackson Harper. According to Variety, Harper will be joining the MCU in an unknown role that’s apparently a “closely guarded secret”. Harper is best known for the role of Chidi Anagonye in the hit comedy series The Good Place and also starred in the 2019 folk horror, Midsommar.
Venom 3 Sets Kelly Marcel as Director

After writing the screenplay for both Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Kelly Marcel is stepping up to the director role for the third film based on the Marvel anti-hero. Deadline reports that sources close to the film's production have confirmed Marcel is set to direct the...

