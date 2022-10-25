ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mystery surrounds Mercedes buried 5ft underground at $15M mansion as cops hunt for human remains

By Rebecca Lee
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MERCEDES Benz found buried five feet underground at a $15million mansion has sparked an investigation as police say cadaver dogs found a "hit"

The bizarre find was discovered during a landscaping project at the Atherton mansion in San Francisco, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16COro_0imGf8bd00
The investigation involving cadaver dogs and a ground penetrating radar has been completed in the search of possible human remains on the property of the Atherton mansion Credit: SKY7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Woqv_0imGf8bd00
Though no remains were found, officials said the search isn't over Credit: SKY7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdMe4_0imGf8bd00
There are still various questions about 'suspicions circumstances' that authorities have like why it was there and its potential ties to a former property owner Credit: SKY7

Police have confirmed the car belongs to the property's former owner, Jonathan Lew, was previously reported the vehicle as stolen.

Investigators are now looking into the past of Lew who has two prior attempted murder convictions and was charged with insurance fraud.

Police have not found a body in the car or on the property by detectives but the mayor said that cadaver dogs found a '"hit" while searching the area.

"This is not something that happens, it just doesn't happen," Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia told ABC7 news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8uLJ_0imGf8bd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZaPK_0imGf8bd00

"They have received slight hits from the cadaver dogs each time the cadaver dogs have come near the car. But, they haven't found anything," DeGolia said.

There are still various questions about "suspicious circumstances" that authorities have like why it was there and its potential ties to a former property owner, Atherton Police said in a Facebook post.

"There were unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle," the agency stated.

Though no remains were found, officials said the search isn't over.

Jonathan Lew

DeGolia said: "Clearly, there were issues with Jonathan Lew who owned the house, owned the car, and reported the car stolen,"

The mayor said investigators suspect that the former property owner, John Bocktune Lew, is also the owner of the Mercedes Benz found buried on the property but are still waiting for DMV records.

With the convertible having been reported stolen to the Palo Alto Police Department in September of 1992, DeGolia said it's believed to be buried around that same time.

Lew had two prior attempted murder convictions out of LA County before moving to this property with his family in 1990, ABC7 reported.

Records show the home stayed in the family up until 2014, the publication stated.

In 1999, Lew was charged with insurance fraud for allegedly hiring undercover officers to sink his $1.2 million yacht off the Golden Gate Bridge and reporting it stolen to his insurance company.

"Presumably, he did the same thing with this car but that hasn't been determined," DeGolia said.

"I think it's a fair guess this is a case of insurance fraud."

Atherton police said it's unclear whether this will be a criminal investigation.

"They have received slight hits from the cadaver dogs each time the cadaver dogs have come near the car. But, they haven't found anything," DeGolia said.

Human scent detected

A Veteran cadaver dog specialist of 36 years, Harry Oakes, who manages an international K-9 search and rescue company, explained critica

Oaks said that a hit from the K-9 signals human scent is detected from that specific area and could be from somebody who has died in that car but the body has been moved.

"Or maybe the body was moved on the ground in that area and then bodies were moved around," he added.

"When a person dies, they stain the ground or the area that they die in. And it stays there for many, many years. Especially when contained in a vehicle."

Being that no human remains were actually found in the car, he said a body was there at some point.

"Or just the scent of somebody sitting inside the car over the years. Somebody could've vomited, urinated, or defecated."

Oakes said a K-9 is rarely ever wrong, so if a scent is detected, even if it's slight, it signals a human or body was in and around that particular area.

"The search dog doesn't know how to lie," Oakes said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLFeu_0imGf8bd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNPfx_0imGf8bd00

Investigators said the cadaver dogs signaled possible human remains near the car at least two times.

They cleared the property and moved the car to a crime lab for further inspection.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail

OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hanged himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.In a press release issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, authorities said Chia was being booked into Santa Rita for the murder of Xu Friday afternoon. Chia had been assigned to a...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Hell no I’m not putting a leash on my dog!

Leash Up: A man on Harrison walked his dog off leash. A citizen confronted him and told him that was against the law. The dog walker told the citizen “Hell No!,” he’s been walking his dog off lease for 20 years and there’s no way on gawd’s green Earth he’s starting now.
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested in brazen Little Saigon slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu

OAKLAND -- Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen August Oakland slaying of Lili Xu, whose murder was captured on surveillance video as she sat in her car on a street in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood.The slaying triggered outrage in the city which is currently suffering through a surge of deadly street violence.Oakland police merely announced the arrest early Friday morning. More details were to be released at an afternoon press conference from Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.The incident began as a daylight attempted robbery on Sunday afternoon August 21st...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrests made following death of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have made two arrests in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood. KTVU cameras on Thursday night captured the arrest of one of those suspects taken at police headquarters. KTVU has learned that the man is Lili Xu's longtime partner, Nelson...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
PINOLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Berkeley police arrest 3 suspects in deadly shooting near UC campus, seize guns

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley on Thursday provided new details on the arrests of three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Telegraph Avenue earlier this month near the UC Berkeley campus that left one man and three other people injured.Berkeley police issued a press release Thursday morning, saying that the suspects in the early morning shooting on Oct. 8 were taken into custody Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force after serving simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City.. The victim killed in the shooting, identified by authorities earlier this month as...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Jaws of Life used for San Francisco crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department used Jaws of Life to extricate the victim of a crash on Thursday, SFFD confirmed in a tweet. The crash happened at Mount Vernon Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. Traffic delays are expected in the area. “Jaws of life are being used at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
GILROY, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
847K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy