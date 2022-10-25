Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Dugout Road Bypass Closed; Route 46 Project Nears Completion
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a that a Route 46 resurfacing project in McKean County is nearing completion. Yesterday, October 27, work was finished on a new box culvert near Dugout Road north of Smethport. With traffic using the new box culvert, the temporary runaround was closed.
wesb.com
Lewis Run to Have Outage on Wednesday
The Lewis Run Borough Facebook page issued a warning about a future planned power outage yesterday. Penelec said that the outage will affect residents on South Avenue, Ranch Road, Lewis Drive, Hillside Drive, Chris Drive, Julie Lane and JFK Drive from 8:30am to noon on Wednesday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
House fire rekindles Thursday morning; several crews battle fire for an hour
A fire rekindled Thursday morning in Columbus Township, Warren County, after crews spent more than two hours putting the fire out Wednesday night. The house fire broke out around 6 p.m. Wednesday, and crews were able to get it under control. However, the fire rekindled around 7:20 a.m. Thursday. Multiple fire departments arrived on the […]
Man dies in Chautauqua County after dump truck tips into pond
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York. At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump […]
Chautauqua County man killed in dump truck accident in Stockton
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a man was killed in a dump truck accident in Stockton on Thursday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Air Lifted, Another Injured in Collision at Intersection of Route 949 and Route 36
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man was flown to an Altoona hospital after his car was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Eldred Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, October 21, near the intersection of State Route 949 and State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
d9and10sports.com
W10 D9 Football Recaps: Punxsy Secures First Winning Season Since 2014; Port Warms Up for Playoffs
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – For the first time in eight years, Punxsutawney has secured a winning season. Redbank Valley Ends C. Clarion’s Bid for Perfection • Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • D10 Recaps. The...
wellsvillesun.com
“Operation Green Light” is a go in Allegany County, read proclaimation
Veteran Services Director Michael Hennessy announces plan to support combat veterans. Honoring our veterans is important and the county Director or Veterans Services Michael brought “Operation Green Light” to the county legislature as a unique way to show support. It is very easy: We are surrounded by combat...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say
Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road.
wesb.com
Cuba Man Charged After Incident on School Bus
A Cuba man was charged after using unlawful force on students on a Cuba-Rushford bus Friday. Cuba Police charged 32-year-old Dakota R. Steiner with loitering and obstructing governmental administration. The charges stem from Steiner allegedly entered onto a school bus carrying students and remained unlawfully. Steiner was released to appear...
Pa. high school football team opts out of playoffs after 7-2 season
A seven-win season earned a small St. Marys, Pa. parochial high school football team a coveted postseason tournament berth, but unfortunate circumstances forced administrators to turn down the opportunity. Elk County Catholic High School, with an enrollment of 171 students, was forced to opt out of the District 9, Class...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged After Vehicle Crashes into Tree
A Jamestown man is facing charges following an investigation into a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the scene on Hunt Road shortly before 10:15 PM Saturday and found the damaged vehicle, but nobody else was around. The investigation found that the driver was 26-year-old Deontae Martin, who was located at his residence. Officers say Martin admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash. He allegedly failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He will appear in Busti Town Court at a later date on charges of DWI and crossing over a hazard marking.
erienewsnow.com
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
wesb.com
Smethport FD Holding Benefit for Displaced Family
The Smethport Fire Department is hosting a benefit for the family displaced by a three alarm fire in Coryville last week. The benefit for the Hudak family will take place Saturday at noon at the Smethport Fire Hall at 109 South Nelson Street. You can access the benefit’s Facebook event...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Benefit For Three Teenagers From Deadly Drunk Driver Crash
Come on out to the benefit being held at the VILLAGE GREEN PUB located at 311 North Union Street in Olean, NY from 12-5 to help support all 3 victims of the horrific crash that happened in Portville, NY on September 3rd. “The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said Skyler J....
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
