Chicago, IL

activetrans.org

Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension

The Chicago Transit Authority recently provided a bus tour along the right-of-way for the much-needed 5.6-mile Red Line Extension project. Once completed, Chicago’s major north-south L line will extend to the southernmost neighborhoods and fulfill a decades old promise. The extension will begin at 95th Street and head south to 130th Street, hitting four new stations along the way.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 28

CTA chief says ghost bus fixes are coming, won’t commit to meeting with City Council (Sun-Times) Study looks at why lower-income residents and POC are less likely to use bike-share, including Divvy (Science Daily) Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway (FOX) The Tribune looks back at tragic...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail

A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes

Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
MAYWOOD, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

How does Zero-Emission fit in the Southwest Industrial Corridor Modernization plan?

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The Southwest Side is no stranger to truck traffic. Distribution and warehouse facilities and industry, such as asphalt, oil, and gas, bring heavy diesel vehicles to neighborhood streets. If you’ve ever biked or walked through 31st Street, you have probably encountered the pungent smell of diesel exhaust.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
CHICAGO, IL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit

Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
CHICAGO, IL
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Bronzeville Is Getting A ‘Time Out-Style’ Food Hall, An Outpatient Clinic And An Eco-Apartment Project

GRAND BOULEVARD — Developments slated for Bronzeville and Washington Park are moving forward after getting City Council approval Wednesday. Among the approved projects is an outpatient clinic, a food hall and entertainment venue and a mixed-use development featuring eco-sustainable apartments. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the neighborhood:...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store

CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant

CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school

CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
CHICAGO, IL

