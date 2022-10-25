Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Related
activetrans.org
Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension
The Chicago Transit Authority recently provided a bus tour along the right-of-way for the much-needed 5.6-mile Red Line Extension project. Once completed, Chicago’s major north-south L line will extend to the southernmost neighborhoods and fulfill a decades old promise. The extension will begin at 95th Street and head south to 130th Street, hitting four new stations along the way.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 28
CTA chief says ghost bus fixes are coming, won’t commit to meeting with City Council (Sun-Times) Study looks at why lower-income residents and POC are less likely to use bike-share, including Divvy (Science Daily) Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway (FOX) The Tribune looks back at tragic...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail
A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
vfpress.news
Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes
Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
How does Zero-Emission fit in the Southwest Industrial Corridor Modernization plan?
Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. The Southwest Side is no stranger to truck traffic. Distribution and warehouse facilities and industry, such as asphalt, oil, and gas, bring heavy diesel vehicles to neighborhood streets. If you’ve ever biked or walked through 31st Street, you have probably encountered the pungent smell of diesel exhaust.
vfpress.news
Sidney Hurst Jr., Member Of Maywood’s Oldest Black Family, Dies At 97
Sidney Hurst Jr., the grandson of Iva and Amanda Hurst, the heads of Maywood’s first Black family, died Oct. 14 at 97. | Provided. There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state.
fox32chicago.com
Multi-car crash slows outbound traffic on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - Traffic is moving slowly outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday morning after at least five cars collided. The left lane was closed off between the Tri-State Tollway and North Avenue around 7 a.m. for about an hour during the morning commute. Emergency responders were on scene. The wreckage...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
Mayor, CPD say youth curfew won't apply to Halloween police-watchers after Good Kids Mad City files lawsuit
Youth anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City (GKMC) filed a federal lawsuit seeking to lift the city’s 10 p.m. curfew for minors on Halloween night. The organization filed the suit so that young activists with the group – many are younger than 18 – can safely observe the police and try to keep the peace as they monitor the expected crowds of teenagers who come to 53rd Street every holiday.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
Bronzeville Is Getting A ‘Time Out-Style’ Food Hall, An Outpatient Clinic And An Eco-Apartment Project
GRAND BOULEVARD — Developments slated for Bronzeville and Washington Park are moving forward after getting City Council approval Wednesday. Among the approved projects is an outpatient clinic, a food hall and entertainment venue and a mixed-use development featuring eco-sustainable apartments. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the neighborhood:...
CPD: Man arriving from Minnesota waited for, killed Greyhound employee at station
CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Thursday night following the deadly shooting of a Greyhound employee. At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. Police said a 30-year-old employee, later identified as Duwon Gaddis, got out of a […]
Diner's wallet stolen while eating at Labriola on Michigan Avenue, CPD says
A diner had their wallet stolen while eating at Labriola on Michigan Avenue Wednesday evening, CPD confirmed.
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
fox32chicago.com
Man giving high-quality tents to homeless people says Chicago has failed them: 'Red tape is killing people'
CHICAGO - Andy Robledo has been called "the dude doing the orange tents." And rightfully so. He has been providing the high-quality, bright orange tents to the city’s homeless population for about a year. The striking temporary dwellings can be found at many of the city’s encampments: "Tent City"...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
A Sociologist Photographed 100 Chicago Buildings Just Before They Were Torn Down. What Happened To The Sites 10 Years Later?
CHICAGO — A historical two-flat in North Lawndale is now a vacant lot. So is a former check cashing store in Englewood. Three homes in Lincoln Park have combined into one mansion. The contrast of then-and-now — and how location plays a leading role — is part of a...
fox32chicago.com
5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen get out of vehicle and open fire on another driver, killing him
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning on Chicago's South Side. Around 11:34 a.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached. An unknown number of offenders got out of the vehicle and fired shots...
Comments / 0