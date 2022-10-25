Read full article on original website
Showing at Babcock theater benefits 2 local ski teams
SkibootRX, Arthouse Cinema, and multiple other sponsors present the film, Anywhere from Here by Matchstick Productions at the Babcock Theater on November 3 at 7:30 pm. The press release says the proceeds earned from the film showing benefits the Rocky Mountain College Alpine Ski Team in Billings and the Silver Run Ski Team in Red Lodge.
How Montana towns are celebrating Halloween
Halloween is finally here! With plenty of spooky fun happening in Billings, other Montana towns are celebrating this spooky holiday just as much. Here’s a list of Halloween events being celebrated today in Montana’s bigger cities :. Montana’s capital has plenty of Halloween fun happening today. Little Tykes...
Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?
With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes signup
The Billings Food Bank signup for Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes is now underway and you can signup to get a voucher by stopping by the Billings Food Bank on 4th Avenue in Billings. The signup opportunities are Monday through Friday from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. You will need a picture...
West High evacuated for fire; Classes resume tomorrow as usual
West high School in Billings was evacuated Monday afternoon because of an alleged kiln chimney catching fire on the roof. “The SRO and an administrator were able to put the fire out while the fire department was enroute,” said SD2. The fire department quickly did a safety check of...
Billings Crisis Mobile Response Unit gets green light
Last week, the Billings City Council approved an agreement for the new Crisis Response Unit (CRU) in partnership with the Rimrock Foundation and the Substance Abuse Connect Coalition. The program aims to help people going through a mental health crisis. The purpose of the CRU is to help cut expenses...
Billings east side landfill drop-off reopens Wednesday
The Billings Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the east side of the dropoff building at the city’s landfill reopens Wednesday at 8 am. The press release says repairs to the building were completed after a fire started in the facility at the beginning of the year. Customers who...
Halloween fun at Trunk or Treat
Lots of little goblins and pumpkins were out going “trunk to trunk” at Shiloh Methodist Church in Billings early Halloween evening.Lots of cutie ghosts were with their parents and grandparents enjoying the Great Pumpkin and goodies hunt!. Trick or Trunk and Carnivals are in vogue the past few...
Get ready for first snowfall in Billings
Here it comes! Those first snowflakes of the winter of 2022-23 may soon fly in Billings!. The forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 30’s Thursday and snow with a low around 27 degrees. Brrrrrrrr! While Montanans are used to winter conditions and snowy conditions, it’s always worth a mention to take it slowly driving and walking on ice and snow. Make sure to take your time doing both. Slip and falls make up 50 percent of ER injuries and can be serious and life altering.
First snowfall in Billings mid-week
Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
Fatal motorcycle accident closes Broadwater Ave Tuesday afternoon
Police are keeping the westbound lane of Broadwater Avenue from 19th to 21st Street closed after a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon, according to BPD Sgt. Stovall. The BPD says the motorcyclist reportedly lost control of the bike in the 2000 block of Broadwater. No names have been released other...
One person hit and killed by a car; BPD asking for information
Update Tuesday, November 1, 2022 9:45am: BPD is asking anyone who may have any information about the fatal hit and run in the 600 block of Broadwater sometime Tuesday morning to call law enforcement. A passerby walking in the area saw the body of a man in the grass and...
