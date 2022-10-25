Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever
Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kyrie Irving yells at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball
The Ben Simmons experience in Brooklyn is going exactly how many thought it would. Video went viral from Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks of Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving screaming for his teammate Simmons to shoot the ball. During a transition opportunity early in the third quarter, Irving dumped the ball off to Simmons, who was trailing and had a chance for a layup. Instead, Simmons kicked it back out to Kevin Durant at the top of the arc.
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe
Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
Former Cowboys Player Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles fortified their championship chances by acquiring star defensive lineman Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. While most Eagles fans rejoiced over the news, not all Dallas Cowboys fans took it well. Reports of the deal broke during Wednesday's episode of NFL Live. Reacting in real-time, former Cowboys...
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season
On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran...
Warriors Injury Report Against The Heat
The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
FOX Sports
Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games...
Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat
Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
It's something that takes a good amount of time to get over.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports MLB Lead Analyst John Smoltz Offers Inside Pitch on World Series Lineups
First-Ballot Hall of Famer, Sports Emmy Winner Sees Pair of Off-the-Radar Contributors. LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports analyst John Smoltz, the first MLB pitcher to record 200 (213) wins and 150 (154) saves in his career, weighs in on the World Series pitching matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (Game 1 Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app). A first-ballot Hall of Famer, the eight-time All-Star and Sports Emmy winner helped lead the Atlanta Braves to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.
Yardbarker
Phillies P Aaron Nola to reunite with 'messy' Astros 3B Alex Bregman
The key question as the World Series looms is: Will Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola mention Astros third baseman Alex Bregman's nasty college habits?. The two were teammates on LSU's baseball team from 2013-14, rooming together in an off-campus apartment during their final season. In 2013, LSU played in the College World Series, losing to UCLA.
FOX Sports
LeBron James makes cryptic Instagram post amid Lakers' 0-4 start
All is not well with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are off to an 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It marks the worst start for a LeBron James team since the 2003-04 season, James' rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers are especially devoid of shooting, with an overall field goal percentage of just 41.6, second-worst in the NBA. Their 22.3 three-point percentage is the worst in the entire league.
FOX Sports
Penguins bring losing streak into matchup with the Kraken
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -155, Kraken +131; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup with the Seattle Kraken as losers of three games in a row. Seattle had a...
Comments / 0