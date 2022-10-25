Westmoreland campus clippings: Penn-Trafford grad Bobby Lane to play baseball at VCU

Talk about a Lane shift.

Bobby Lane is taking his baseball career in a new direction.

The former Penn-Trafford standout is headed to Virginia Commonwealth of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Lane will be a redshirt junior when he finally suits up for VCU.

Injuries played a part in the slow-going development of his play at the next level. He has not played in a college game since March.

Lane left Cincinnati after his freshman year and enrolled at Patrick & Henry Community College in Virginia. After two years there, he hooked up with VCU.

“I liked the coaching staff and just felt it was a good fit for me overall,” Lane said. “I came to Patrick and Henry last year and was hurt for the majority of the year. So I decided to come back this year as well.”

He tore his labrum before the last fall season and then injured his quad muscle during the spring.

“It’s been a very frustrating process because I know I can play at a high level,” said Lane, who can play two years for the Rams. “And I haven’t been able to compete how I want to for a full collegiate season yet. I think injuries kind of make or break a lot of careers so I’ve been trying to use it as motivation the best I can.”

Football

Pitt: Redshirt sophomore Cam Guess (Belle Vernon) made his college debut, punting four times in the Panthers’ 24-10 loss Louisville.

His 150 yards gave him a 37.5 average with a long of 41 yards.

He pinned Louisville inside the 20-yard line one time.

Women’s volleyball

DePaul: Sophomore Aly Kindelberger (Franklin Regional) had 130 kills and a 24% hitting percentage through 19 matches this season. She had a pair of 12-kill games against Southern Methodist and Northern Kentucky (15.5 points).

She had a season-high eight blocks against Virginia Tech.

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats (15-5, 5-1) improved to 11-1 at Carey Center with a 3-1 victory over Chatham.

Junior Luciana Polk had 11 kills and 33 digs, sophomore Kaelyn Staples added 10 kills and senior Carly Augustine (Latrobe) chipped in eight kills and 11 assists.

SVC won the last set, 27-25.

Seton Hill: The Griffins won the fifth set, 15-13, to earn a victory over Pitt-Johnstown and improve to 15-9 on the season (5-7 PSAC).

Sophomore Paige Cole had 15 kills, sophomore Abby Oesterling added 41 assists and junior Mariela Alvarado posted 22 digs in the victory.

Waynesburg: Sophomore Jordan Stein (Norwin) had a match-best 32 digs in a 3-2 loss to Westminster.

Men’s swimming

Saint Vincent: The Bearcats opened the season with a 150-108 win over Penn State Altoona. Multiple-event winners included freshman Nicholas Jackson (1,000-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle); senior Kris Smith (200 medley relay, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay); and freshman Jacob Dzurica (Hempfield) (100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 medley relay).

Women’s swimming

Gannon: Sophomore Madalyn Myers (Franklin Regional) won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5 minutes, 18.60 seconds, in a season-opening loss to Clarion.

Myers transferred from West Chester.

Saint Vincent: SVC won 12 of 14 events to claim its first home meet of the season, 179-77, over Penn State Altoona.

Sophomore Erica Steele (Greensburg Salem) won the 100- and 200-yard freestyles, and contributed to the 200-yard medley relay’s victory.

Sophomore Lauren Connors had wins in the 200-yard individual medley and 200-yard backstroke to go with the 200 medley relay win, while sophomore Sara Basala helped the relay and won the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke.

Women’s cross country

Cal (Pa.): Junior Malia Anderson (Greensburg Salem) was the runner-up at the Bill Lennox Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock. She crossed the finish line in 22 minutes, 37 seconds.

She has three top-5 finishes this season in four events.

Seton Hill: Sophomore Hannah Smrcka won the Locak Haven Go Fast River Run with a time of 21:26.10.

Seton Hill finished fourth in the team standings.