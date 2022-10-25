Read full article on original website
A passenger went viral for saying she refused to swap seats so a family could sit together and now a flight etiquette debate has blown up on Tiktok
A TikToker divided opinion after a video saying she should not have to give up her first-class seat for a family to sit together went viral.
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
Sheryl Underwood shows off 95-pound weight loss on 'The Talk': 'I've made significant life changes. I was not healthy.'
Sheryl Underwood is finding a new groove. To ring in her 59th birthday, The Talk co-host showed off her figure on Friday’s episode, during which she opened up to the studio audience about the emotional journey it took to get here. "This is my birthday body," she said. "As...
Confused Domino's Worker Delivers Pizza to Address Directly Across the Street From His Store
A Domino's employee went viral on TikTok after expressing disbelief at a customer who ordered their meal to be delivered, despite living right across the street from the Dominos location. The clip was posted by @dominos_iceland, which shows the employee receiving an order and raising an eyebrow after checking the...
'Survivor' Fans Demand to Know the Truth Behind Who Went Through Gabler's Bag
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43 Episode 6. When it comes to reality television, the he-said she-said conundrum is a classic. In Survivor, it can be someone’s life or death in the game, and it came in hot during Season 43. In Episode 6, Mike “Gabler” convinces the nearly merged tribe that Elie Scott went through his bag when the castaways were separated into three tribes. But is that true?
Photo of 'Demon' Dog Caught Mid-Yawn Has Internet in Hysterics
A frighteningly funny snap of a "hellhound" caught mid-yawn is taking over Reddit—just in time for Halloween. Posting to the "What's Wrong With Your Dog" forum on October 24, Sandy (u/Emptydata_Enzo) shared a photo of her dog, Dinah. Caught in the middle of a yawn, she looks more monster than Bernese Mountain Dog, with red eyes and a tongue to rival Gene Simmons.
Who Gave This Woman a Microphone? Let's Breakdown This Viral Cringe Wedding Speech From TikTok
POV: You're at a wedding and you hear the cringiest speech you have every heard in your life, so you record it and it goes viral on TikTok. Well, that's exactly what one groom's sister did. The video in questions was posted by Tori, who goes by @browneyed_beautee on TikTok,...
Puppy Waiting To Play With Neighbors' Cat Every Day Melts Hearts
An adorable video of a puppy and cat friendship as gone viral on TikTok with over 2.6 million views. The video, posted to @petkingdomtiktok, explains: "The neighbor's puppy comes to play with my cat every day." In the video, a puppy can be seen waiting patiently while a gray tabby...
Amazon Driver Found Dead on Front Lawn After Being Attacked by Dogs
An Amazon delivery driver was found dead in a front yard in Ray County, Missouri, on Monday night; authorities suspect that the driver may have been killed by dogs, according to Sheriff Scott Childers, who was on the scene. The news was first reported by Fox 4 Kansas City. In...
A mom of 2 spent $1,113 on a day trip to Universal Studios. She posted a TikTok breaking down the cost to help other parents see if they can afford it in this economy.
Miranda Pearce took her two kids to Universal Studios Florida in September. She posted a viral TikTok about the cost to help other parents.
Michael Kopsa, ‘X-Files’ and ‘Fringe’ actor, dead at 66
CNN — Michael Kopsa, the actor who appeared on FOX’s “X-Files” and “Fringe” among many other titles, has died, according to his talent agent Jamie Levitt. He was 66. Kopsa, who had been battling a brain tumor, died on Sunday morning, Levitt said. In...
'Disney on Ice' May Have Found a Future Cast Member Thanks to TikTok
New stars are born on TikTok every day – and today is no different! User Shelby_Kimberly – whose real name is Shelby – is going viral after sharing a photo of her adorable 4-year-old daughter, Olive, singing along to the Disney on Ice live show, joking she was “more entertaining” than the actual production. Olive sang her a little heart out while donning what looks like Woody from Toy Story’s famous cowboy hat and enjoying a tub of popcorn.
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
TikTok Shows How High Goodwill's Prices Have Gotten: "It’s Literally Cheaper to Go to Walmart"
Ahh, if it isn't our good friend inflation here to ruin our fun and our wallets. Remember when TikTok user Don C. called KFC out for its incredibly high prices? He was totally over the fast-food joint after being charged $57 for his order. In his video, he claimed that going out to a sit-down restaurant was cheaper than ordering fast food. And many folks in his comment section agreed.
Fans Are Seriously Missing Shaka on the Netflix Sitcom ‘Family Reunion’
Fans are confused about what happened to Shaka McKellan on Family Reunion after the Netflix comedy returned for Part 5 on Thursday, Oct. 27, without the Isaiah Russell-Bailey character. Article continues below advertisement. “I was so excited for Part 5 of Family Reunion, and one of my two favorite characters...
Golden Retriever Has Comical Reaction to Owner Pretending He Can't See Her
Dog owner Chris Lindamood went viral on TikTok after he gently teased his golden retriever Nala into thinking that he had lost her. The video, which can be seen here, proved to be a smash hit on the social media platform and netted Chris an impressive 8.4 million views on his channel adventuringwithnala.
Man Says Tinder Date Showed Him Her "Disgusting" Feet Pics During First Date
Dating is never easy. But thanks to apps like Tinder and Bumble, you're able to connect with others in your area whom you otherwise might have never met. Sometimes your date will be a winner and you'll want to see them again. Other times, they'll show you feet pics at the table and discuss the mental illnesses that run in their family.
What Did Koda Do on TikTok? Here's Why People Are Looking to Cancel the Car Influencer
The "CarTok" community on TikTok is about the same as any other online group of hobbyists or enthusiasts. Of many interests that are featured on the platform, one of them is dedicated to people sharing their car setups, dream cars, and their favorite general aspects about cars. It's really no different than that of a TikTok community dedicated to cooking or Marvel movies.
Paris Jackson Transforms Into a Black Rider from ‘The Lord of The Rings’ With Spiked Mask & Combat Boots for Halloween
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson showcased her love for “The Lord of the Rings” franchise at the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event, which was hosted by her brother Prince Jackson, took place at their family home in Encino, Calif. yesterday night. Paris was dressed as one of the Black Riders, otherwise known as The Nazgûl or Ringwraith who are mortal men who were turned into evil servants of Sauron in the J.R.R. Tolkien’s saga. Paris costume consisted of a black tattered cape...
