Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal psychic to be featured in ‘Halloweentown’ documentary
Kathy Dering has worked as a psychic, medium and life coach during the past 30 years. During that time, she has hosted a show on a Portland radio station, made a variety of public appearances, taught classes and been featured in numerous publications. Now, the Washougal resident is set to...
pdxmonthly.com
Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day
Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
Matt’s BBQ Tacos takes over kitchen at original Great Notion Brewing
You don’t have to search long for reasons a food cart owner might open a restaurant, especially with winter approaching. The appeal of a roof and a warm dining room are self evident. But as Matt Vicedomini prepares to expand his popular Austin-style breakfast taco cart, Matt’s BBQ Tacos,...
Actress JLAW In Video Supporting Portland Charter Reform Measure
It's Not Clear What Jennifer's Portland Ties Are
Eater
What to Know About the Six New and Incoming Restaurants From the República Team
In the just over two years since República opened, the tasting menu restaurant has become one of the flagships of Portland’s restaurant landscape. Its approach to Mexican cuisine — informed by history, politics, and ethnobotany — helped República attract nationwide recognition and a James Beard Award nomination. Riding that wave of success, the team behind the restaurant went on to form its own restaurant group, República & Co., opening two more restaurants this spring, plus another in mid-October. By the end of 2022, the restaurant group will open four more businesses, quickly followed by a brewery in January 2023.
Love Doughnuts? Check-Out the Top 10 Shops in Portland, Oregon
If you're searching for a sweet road trip, what's better than taking a doughnut tour? Portland, OR is nationally known for Voodoo Doughnuts but while researching shops I discovered an interesting fact. Most of the shops are congregated in the same area. Could it be there's a doughnut turf war going on?
Falconers’ hawks take flight again to manage Portland’s crows
Walk along the streets of downtown Portland at night in October and you might see someone in a vest that says “Crow Patrol.”
Need a scare? Visit some of Oregon’s most haunted locations
Oregon is known for many things. Its natural beauty, its urban oases, and of course the sheer amount of breweries per square mile. But there is something that hides beneath all of these things. Something darker and more fantastic…. Ghosts.
KATU.com
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
pdxfoodpress.com
Depressed Cake Shop Pops-Up in Portland on November 13th
Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
Ex-cons, meet your maker space
At the Past Lives maker space, a Portland artist who served time for homicide now helps ex-prisoners explore the tool shop as they try to reintegrate into society Brandon Morlock was on LSD when he crashed his car in 2016, killing his friend and passenger Ryan Bowker. He served five years for vehicular manslaughter, during which he pledged to help released felons find employment. The Second Chance Act has highlighted how difficult it is for convicted felons to find housing and jobs upon their release into society, even when they are reformed and repentant. Morlock also believes prisoners are...
focushillsboro.com
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
This Portland dentist will pay kids to give up their Halloween candy
A downtown Portland dentist is offering cash for candy. She hopes this incentive will help keep cavities out of kids’ mouths.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022)
The Saloon Ensemble is back for another live performance of Danny Elfman’s score for The Nightmare Before Christmas, director Henry Selick’s Tim Burton-conceived tale of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, pumpkin king of Halloweentown. The event includes singalongs, a costume competition and screaming contest (eee!). Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Thursday-Friday, 3 pm Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 27-30. $15-$30.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village
Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon
Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
Comments / 0