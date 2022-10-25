ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State probes Boston schools’ treatment of disabled students

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
MALDEN, Mass. — Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley says the state is investigating a complaint that claims the rights of children with disabilities in the Boston Public Schools are being violated because the district’s bus system is in “disarray.”

Riley said at Tuesday’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education board meeting that the agency has 60 days to investigate and either issue a letter of finding or a letter of closure.

The complaint filed last week by two advocacy groups on behalf of the parents and guardians of six students with disabilities says children are being being denied an appropriate education because of chronically late or canceled buses.

