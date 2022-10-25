Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight
October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight. The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day. "Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another...
Kentucky coal miner goes viral after rushing to basketball game to be with son
A Kentucky coal miner named Michael McGuire ended his shift and rushed to a basketball game in his work clothes to be with his son. A fan snapped a photo and it quickly went viral, catching the attention of University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari, who offered the family VIP tickets.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News
College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari shares photo of coal miner who rushed from work for son's first game -- and invites the family to Lexington for a game
A Kentucky coal miner who rushed straight from work to take his family to a University of Kentucky Wildcats practice game is on the shortlist for father of the year and earned praise from legendary coach John Calipari, who shared a picture of him and expressed admiration for his hard work and dedication to his son.
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Could UNC football lose one of its top commits in the class of 2023?
As it stands, the UNC football recruiting class has a total of 20 commits for 2023.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
atozsports.com
National media outlet united in prediction for Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in a huge SEC East showdown. A win for the Vols would set up a massive game with the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday in Athens that would likely determine the winner of the SEC East. If Kentucky wins,...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005
Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Tennessee Halloween uniforms
Two weeks after topping the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shocking upset victory, the Tennessee Volunteers have yet another high-profile matchup as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown on Saturday night between two top-20 teams. And when the Volunteers take the field on Halloween night, they’ll be wearing some pretty slick blackout uniforms.
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
Coal miner shows up covered in soot so son wouldn't miss his first Kentucky basketball game
'We’re kind of proud of it. It’s just what you’ve got to do around here to make a living.'
Comments / 1