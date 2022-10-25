ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The Spun

Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight

October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight. The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day. "Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CNN

Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari shares photo of coal miner who rushed from work for son's first game -- and invites the family to Lexington for a game

A Kentucky coal miner who rushed straight from work to take his family to a University of Kentucky Wildcats practice game is on the shortlist for father of the year and earned praise from legendary coach John Calipari, who shared a picture of him and expressed admiration for his hard work and dedication to his son.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Tennessee Halloween uniforms

Two weeks after topping the Alabama Crimson Tide in a shocking upset victory, the Tennessee Volunteers have yet another high-profile matchup as they host the Kentucky Wildcats in a showdown on Saturday night between two top-20 teams. And when the Volunteers take the field on Halloween night, they’ll be wearing some pretty slick blackout uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident

Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN

