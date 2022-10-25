Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
New sketch of woman reignites 1998 murder case in Broward County
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Decades after a woman was murdered, police are still searching for her killer, but now they are sharing a new clue that they hope will help solve this case. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not given up on this 25-year-old murder case.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of bomb threat in Wilton Manors faces judge
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - After an all clear was given in Wilton Manors, a man who claimed to have a bomb and entered a dental office was arrested and faced a judge. Forty-five-year old Brian Koller’s charges were read in court, Friday morning. He is being charged with...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in deadly golf crash in Southwest Miami-Dade faces judge
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was driving under the...
WSVN-TV
Man charged, accused of bomb threat inside Wilton Manors dentist office
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wilton Manors man has been charged after a bomb threat inside a dentist’s office. Forty-five-year-old Brian Koller faced a judge in court, Friday morning. Koller has been charged with making a false bomb report, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. The dental office was...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 13-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Oakland Park. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mailen Ernestina Santos was last seen along the 6000 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Man in custody after bomb threat hoax at Wilton Manors dentist’s office
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a man in custody after spend hours investigating a bomb threat that, they said, was made inside of a dentist’s office in Wilton Manors. They now stste that the bomb threat was a hoax. According to authorities, around 8 p.m, officials were...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating bomb threat at Wilton Manors dentist’s office
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that, they said, was made inside of a dentist’s office in Wilton Manors. It has been a stand off with police and the man for the last several hours. 7Skyforce hovered over the office building along the 2500...
WSVN-TV
Man in custody after bomb threat in Wilton Manors leading to hours-long stand-off deemed a hoax
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Wilton Manors spent hours investigating a bomb threat that, they said, was made inside of a dentist’s office and ended up being a hoax, leading officers to take a man into custody. According to Wilton Manors Police, at around 8 p.m. on...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Man in Halloween costume causes scare at Fort Lauderdale medical office, all clear given
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a Halloween costume caused fear, confusion and an enormous law enforcement response at a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the building at 6301 Northwest Fifth Way, Thursday morning. According to police, the man walked into...
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
WSVN-TV
C. G. Bethel High School in North Miami all clear after police find no bomb devices after reports of suspicious bags found
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After suspicious bags were reported at a North Miami Beach school, police have deemed the school safe and clear. C.G. Bethel High School located at 16150 NE 17th Avenue has resumed normal operation as students were released back into the school, Thursday afternoon. North...
WSVN-TV
Father of BSFR firefighter who rescued girlfriend in fiery I-95 tanker crash discusses son’s recovery
MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of the firefighter who is being hailed a hero for his actions after a fuel tanker crashed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach said the medical challenges his son faces are not easy, but he is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.
WSVN-TV
All clear given at C.G. Bethel High following reports of suspicious bags; no bomb devices found
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have deemed a North Miami Beach school safe and clear after suspicious bags were reported. C.G. Bethel High School, located at 16150 NE 17th Ave., resumed normal operations as students were released back into the campus, Thursday afternoon. North Miami Beach Police and...
WSVN-TV
Juvenile hospitalized after being struck by transit bus in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a juvenile to the hospital after, police said, he was struck by a Broward County Transit bus in Miramar. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 28th Street and 68th Avenue, Friday evening. Miramar Police and...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows takedown of 3 robbery suspects in Miami Beach; police release pictures of stolen catalytic converters
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the tense takedown of three robbery suspects who, police said, stole more than two dozen car parts before they led police on a pursuit that took a bizarre and dangerous turn. Security footage provided to 7News captured Miami Beach Police and North Bay...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody in connection to fatal Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Fort Lauderdale. Stephen Sherburne, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday after agents at a local Hertz car rental noticed front-end damage to the car he rented and immediately called Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.
WSVN-TV
North Bay Village commissioner convicted of lying to see romantic partner in ICE Detention Center
(WSVN) - A North Bay Village commissioner has been convicted of lying to get into a federal immigration detention center in Miami to see her romantic partner. According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout pled guilty to federal information charging her with attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
WSVN-TV
Robbery suspect arrested after police pursuit in North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following a highway chase, police have arrested a man in North Miami-Dade who they suspect is connected to a robbery. According to City of Miami Police, the man, Roberto Duggans, was a wanted robbery suspect. They originally followed him by air on Wednesday afternoon and were able track him to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street in Miami.
WSVN-TV
‘I still feel like it’s the nightmare’: daughter of victim in fiery I-95 wreck in Delray Beach speaks out
MIAMI (WSVN) - The daughter of one of the five people who were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach involving a tanker truck is grateful that the fiery wreck did not claim her father’s life, as several of those injured face a long road to recovery.
