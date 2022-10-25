ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Man accused of bomb threat in Wilton Manors faces judge

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - After an all clear was given in Wilton Manors, a man who claimed to have a bomb and entered a dental office was arrested and faced a judge. Forty-five-year old Brian Koller’s charges were read in court, Friday morning. He is being charged with...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WSVN-TV

Juvenile hospitalized after being struck by transit bus in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a juvenile to the hospital after, police said, he was struck by a Broward County Transit bus in Miramar. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 28th Street and 68th Avenue, Friday evening. Miramar Police and...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody in connection to fatal Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Fort Lauderdale. Stephen Sherburne, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday after agents at a local Hertz car rental noticed front-end damage to the car he rented and immediately called Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

North Bay Village commissioner convicted of lying to see romantic partner in ICE Detention Center

(WSVN) - A North Bay Village commissioner has been convicted of lying to get into a federal immigration detention center in Miami to see her romantic partner. According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout pled guilty to federal information charging her with attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Robbery suspect arrested after police pursuit in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following a highway chase, police have arrested a man in North Miami-Dade who they suspect is connected to a robbery. According to City of Miami Police, the man, Roberto Duggans, was a wanted robbery suspect. They originally followed him by air on Wednesday afternoon and were able track him to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street in Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

