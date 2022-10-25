Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Firefighters battle apartment house fire in Jamestown
Flames extensively damaged the second floor of a two-story apartment house on Jamestown's west side Thursday evening. Jamestown city firefighters responded to the fire at 216 West 7th Street shortly before 8:30 pm. One of the several occupants of the house suffered burns and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment. Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Shillings says he was first on the scene. He indicated the fire had a pretty good head start...
wesb.com
Lewis Run to Have Outage on Wednesday
The Lewis Run Borough Facebook page issued a warning about a future planned power outage yesterday. Penelec said that the outage will affect residents on South Avenue, Ranch Road, Lewis Drive, Hillside Drive, Chris Drive, Julie Lane and JFK Drive from 8:30am to noon on Wednesday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week. Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in […]
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Drowns After Crashing Dump Truck Into Chautauqua County Pond
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – An 83-year-old man drowned after crashing his dump truck into a pond in Chautauqua County. The accident happened in the 3900 block of Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton on Thursday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that William Rossow was...
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Air Lifted, Another Injured in Collision at Intersection of Route 949 and Route 36
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man was flown to an Altoona hospital after his car was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Eldred Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, October 21, near the intersection of State Route 949 and State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
erienewsnow.com
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Residents Receive Commendation for Saving Man's Life in City Crash
Two Dunkirk residents have received commendations from the Chautauqua County Legislature for actions they took to save the life of a man who was involved in a fatal four-vehicle crash earlier this year in the city. Legislators Robert Bankoski and Kevin Muldowney presented the commendations to Thomas Brown and former Common Council member Paul VanDenVouver during Wednesday's monthly meeting in Mayville. Bankoski says a truck that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Howard Avenue on got struck head-on by a speeding vehicle...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Escapes Injury in Route 322 Rollover
According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township around 6:16 a.m. on October 5. Police say 34-year-old Joseph A. Boyd, of Corsica, was traveling west on U.S. 322 in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when his vehicle exited the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and then collided with a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and overturning onto its roof.
wellsvillesun.com
Gabby Kranock still needs a miracle: Cards and prayers requested, GoFundMe link
Teenager who was nearly killed by a drunk driver may never walk again. GoFundMe and a card shower are easy ways to help Gabby. On Sept. 3rd, Gabby Kranock sustained severe injuries from a crash due to the recklessness of an underage drunk driver in Portville, NY. She was not in the car, but standing in a yard.
Duo wanted for attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man and woman they were told tried to abduct a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday. On Oct. 26, state police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road in Perry Township. The girl told troopers the suspects’ vehicle is […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Driver Extricated from Vehicle, Seriously Injured Following Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway teen was seriously injured after his vehicle spun out of control on Route 28 in Clover Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:53 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
A young woman recovering after a crash that left her paralyzed, family speaks
The family of 18-year-old Gabby Kranock speaks while she recovers from a crash that happened in Portville, which left her paralyzed below the shoulders.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Woman Injured After Losing Control of Vehicle on Wet Roadway
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 last Wednesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, along Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
wesb.com
PSP Investigating Shinglehouse Burglary Attempt
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in investigating a burglary in Shinglehouse. According to Troopers, an unknown person or people tried to break into a building on Falkner Road, causing damage to the door. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police barracks...
erienewsnow.com
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
wesb.com
Cuba Man Charged After Incident on School Bus
A Cuba man was charged after using unlawful force on students on a Cuba-Rushford bus Friday. Cuba Police charged 32-year-old Dakota R. Steiner with loitering and obstructing governmental administration. The charges stem from Steiner allegedly entered onto a school bus carrying students and remained unlawfully. Steiner was released to appear...
wesb.com
Dugout Road Bypass Closed; Route 46 Project Nears Completion
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a that a Route 46 resurfacing project in McKean County is nearing completion. Yesterday, October 27, work was finished on a new box culvert near Dugout Road north of Smethport. With traffic using the new box culvert, the temporary runaround was closed.
