Two Dunkirk residents have received commendations from the Chautauqua County Legislature for actions they took to save the life of a man who was involved in a fatal four-vehicle crash earlier this year in the city. Legislators Robert Bankoski and Kevin Muldowney presented the commendations to Thomas Brown and former Common Council member Paul VanDenVouver during Wednesday's monthly meeting in Mayville. Bankoski says a truck that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Central Avenue and Howard Avenue on got struck head-on by a speeding vehicle...

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO