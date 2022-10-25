Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Sun
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
Morning Sun
Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death
A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
Morning Sun
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
Morning Sun
Ex-CMU football player sentenced to jail
An ex-CMU football player will spend 11 months in jail to resolve a rape case brought against him by two accusers. Willie Lee Reid, 23, of Detroit, was sentenced Thursday morning after pleading no contest to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on Sept. 9. Reid was originally...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant rolls in playoff opener, DeWitt up next; Clare falls in OT
Mt. Pleasant opened the playoff season with a solid showing Friday night from Community Memorial Stadium. The host Oilers shut out visiting Gaylord 36-0 in a Division 3 district semifinal. With the win the Oilers (9-1) advance to next weekend’s home district final where they will host DeWitt. DeWitt, which...
Morning Sun
Passing cloud: Beal City rolls in playoff opener
Second-ranked Beal City steamrolled White Cloud Friday in a Division 8 district semifinal from Frank Schafer Field. As it was the Aggies improved to 10-0 on the season by crushing White Cloud 63-16. With the win the Aggies advances to host next week’s D8 district final against Fowler. Cayden...
Comments / 0