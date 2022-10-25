Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers were arrested over separate weapon incidents at Augusta schools, according to authorities. Kayla Amani Miller, 17, was arrested Monday at Westside High School for having a knife and stun gun on school grounds, according to authorities. An arrest warrant states that Miller had a...
wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody
UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder. EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation.. Earlier this morning, law […]
wgac.com
Teenage suspect in custody, deputy injured in Midlands shooting
A teenager is in custody and a deputy is injured after an officer involved shooting in the Midlands. Deputies and SWAT Team personnel from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the town of Beech Island, Friday evening.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect. The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, and the suspect has been arrested. The...
WRDW-TV
Guilty verdict returned for Suspect 2019 Waynesboro murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges,...
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office participating in “No Shave November” to help fellow officer
Deputies in Edgefield County will look a little different throughout the month of November.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds trick-or-treat event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual trick-or-treat event. It’s a safe way to get some candy and bond with law enforcement. It was a Halloween celebration with parents and their kids dressed up in costumes. Law enforcement had treats and activities...
wfxg.com
Waynesboro murderer sentenced to life in prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office announced Monday that one of the men responsible for a 2019 murder in Waynesboro will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Back in 2019,. participated in the murder of Harry Fleming, Jr., who was shot and killed on Savannah...
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta city workers get into the Halloween spirit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Planning and Development Department took on some scary vibes in the days leading up to Halloween. Employees at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building went all-out for the creepy season. Take a look at the decor in the photo gallery above.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials find human remains after Georgia hunter discovers vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. - Authorities may have found the remains of a Georgia man missing for a year on Saturday. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday afternoon found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: Overnight closures resume this week on I-20
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 are planned this week as part of the Savannah River bridge improvement project. The right-lane closures will allow for the delivery and placement of concrete girders on the new bridge as the project continues to make progress. The closures...
WRDW-TV
Tantrum after $10 theft escalates into arrest of Aiken County man
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man was arrested on a range of charges after locking a woman in a bathroom and fleeing in a vehicle he stole from relatives, according to authorities. The incident that got Dalton Jones, 26, in trouble started Wednesday morning in the 200 block...
Hunter finds missing Georgia man's car, Laurens County Sheriff and GBI find remains nearby
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A deer hunter was out walking the woods on Friday when they discovered a vehicle that resembled one of a missing person in Johnson County. In a press release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that the hunter found it off of Highway 319. The...
WRDW-TV
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year. Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it...
