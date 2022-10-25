AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Deriona Rosena Lett was last seen at her home on Silverdale Rd. at around 1:15 a.m. Nov. 1. The sheriff's office says she left the home on food heading in an unknown direction. She currently has long black braids.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO