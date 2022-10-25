Another sexual assault reported at Sacramento State, this time at on-campus housing

Another recent sexual assault incident has been reported at the Sacramento State campus.

The Sacramento State Police Department received a report last Friday of an assault with intent to commit rape and battery with serious bodily injury, both committed the evening of Sept. 18 at the Hornet Commons on-campus student apartment complex, according to a new entry on the department’s online crime log.

The incident has been referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, according to the log entry.

Additional details on the incident, which was first reported Monday by the State Hornet student newspaper , were not immediately available.

The latest sexual assault case marks at least the fourth reported this semester. Campus police investigated at least three incidents occurring between late September and early October .

Two of those incidents are believed to be linked: one occurring off-campus on Sept. 23 and the other on-campus Oct. 5, Sacramento State Police Chief Chet Madison Jr. said in a news conference earlier this month. The suspect in that case is a man who identifies himself as “Zayn,” who remains sought by authorities.

The third incident involved a misdemeanor sexual battery incident at the university’s main quad, in front of the library. Madison said that incident was not related to the two earlier assaults.

Campus police have not indicated whether the Sept. 18 incident is believed to be isolated or linked to the assaults by “Zayn.”

Madison during the news conference earlier this month said the campus has not seen a significant uptick in sexual assault incidents.

“I think what we’re seeing is, we’re seeing individuals who are comfortably reporting if there’s some issue or problem,” the campus police chief said on Oct. 11.