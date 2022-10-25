5.1-magnitude earthquake rattles thousands in Northern California, geologists say

UPDATE: A 3.6-magnitude aftershock hit Northern California at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The roughly 4.5-mile-deep quake nearly nine miles east of the Seven Trees neighborhood of San Jose follows a 5.1-magnitude earthquake reported just hours earlier in the same area, according to USGS.

The original story is below.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook thousands in Northern California on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The quake, about 4 miles deep, hit nearly nine miles east of the Seven Trees neighborhood in San Jose at 11:42 a.m., according to the USGS.

The San Jose Fire Department said on Twitter that it had not received any emergency calls related to the quake.

Nearly 18,000 people from as far away as Fresno and Sacramento reported feeling the shake as of 12:30 p.m., according to the agency.

“ That was a big earthquake ,” one Twitter user in San Jose said. “Shook the whole house.”

Another Twitter user said “ the walls and furniture practically vibrated and shifted back and forth for a couple seconds” during the quake.

“Wow that San Jose 5.1 magnitude earthquake is definitely something when you live on the 13th floor,” the user wrote.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose and rattles part of California

3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles hundreds in California. ‘These earthquakes gotta stop’

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of California, geologists say