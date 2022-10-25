ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man arrested after shooting at police officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at officers in a parking lot Thursday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight. Police say two officers were leaving the parking lot in a patrol car when 38-year-old Harry Denman approached the car and started talking to them. The officers told Denman they needed to leave to respond to another call and began to back out of the parking spot. Police say that’s when Denman pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at the patrol car.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Light rail shooting suspect linked to bus stop murder in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The suspect in a shooting on the light rail in downtown Phoenix last weekend has also been accused of a murder that occurred the previous day, authorities said Thursday. Fahim Matar, 25, was booked Wednesday on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, for an Oct. 21 homicide near...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Domestic violence suspect killed in shootout with Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a domestic violence suspect is dead after Tempe officers shot him in a Mesa neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police say that just before 1 p.m., Tempe officers were called out near Rural and Guadalupe roads for reports of an aggravated assault. Officers arrived and found a 40-year-old woman with “significant injuries,” investigators said. The woman told police her boyfriend, 41-year-old Breen Reiss, got into a fight while he and another person were driving around the area for their pool cleaning business.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood

Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcycle crash on the Loop 303 in West Valley leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the West Valley early Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around midnight on the Loop 303 near Camelback Road. and involved four vehicles. One person was pronounced dead, and two others were rushed to the hospital. One of those hospitalized had life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to be okay. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing but early information indicates that say two motorcycles were speeding in the area when one of them crashed into the back of a car. Details on the vehicle two vehicles were not released.
GLENDALE, AZ
Mark Hake

Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign Office

Phoenix Police have made an arrest for a robbery that was made at the campaign offices of Katie Hobbs for Governor of Arizona. The arrest was announced in a Tweet by the Phoenix Police "regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on Oct. 25., 2022."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 16...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO jail attacks cost lives, millions in settlements

PHOENIX — The warnings were explicit and clear. Days before murdering another inmate, Maricopa County jail detainee Michael Schroeder told detention officers and mental health professionals he planned to kill someone. He also demonstrated how he would do it. “When we arrived at his cell, I was present the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Woman injured after shooting in El Mirage; suspect in custody

Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project. Election Deadline: Friday is last day to request a ballot in the mail. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Forty new early voting locations...
EL MIRAGE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy