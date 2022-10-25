Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Mother, son arrested after underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons found in Arizona
WADDELL, Ariz. — A mother and her adult son were arrested after deputies discovered an underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons and more at an RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona. According to a news release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the fraud unit on Tuesday served...
fox10phoenix.com
Undercover bunker containing guns, illegal drugs found in Maricopa County storage facility
WADDELL, Ariz. - Authorities investigating the alleged theft of utilities at an RV storage facility in the west Valley discovered an underground bunker containing guns, illegal drugs, and cash. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says detectives served a search warrant on Oct. 25 at the Hole in One RV, Boat...
MCSO discovers bunker with illegal drugs, weapons in Waddell
A woman and her adult son are facing charges after authorities found a large bunker with weapons, drugs and other items on their property.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting at police officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at officers in a parking lot Thursday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight. Police say two officers were leaving the parking lot in a patrol car when 38-year-old Harry Denman approached the car and started talking to them. The officers told Denman they needed to leave to respond to another call and began to back out of the parking spot. Police say that’s when Denman pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at the patrol car.
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
KTAR.com
Light rail shooting suspect linked to bus stop murder in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The suspect in a shooting on the light rail in downtown Phoenix last weekend has also been accused of a murder that occurred the previous day, authorities said Thursday. Fahim Matar, 25, was booked Wednesday on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, for an Oct. 21 homicide near...
AZFamily
Video shows shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team after father murdered
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam and drone footage released on Friday shows an August shootout between a man and Glendale officers after police say he shot and killed his father. On Aug. 25, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. from 26-year-old Rafael Vargas-Olvera inside a home near...
Valley doctor, clinic owner and employees arrested on drug charges
PHOENIX — A West Valley doctor was arrested, and his office was raided for drugs by the Drug Enforcement Administration last week. George Martinez-Aviles is one of nine people named in a federal indictment, accused of illegal activity. Aviles was a doctor at Diamond Family Care, a clinic located...
AZFamily
Domestic violence suspect killed in shootout with Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a domestic violence suspect is dead after Tempe officers shot him in a Mesa neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police say that just before 1 p.m., Tempe officers were called out near Rural and Guadalupe roads for reports of an aggravated assault. Officers arrived and found a 40-year-old woman with “significant injuries,” investigators said. The woman told police her boyfriend, 41-year-old Breen Reiss, got into a fight while he and another person were driving around the area for their pool cleaning business.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 23...
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of shooting Circle K employee after shoplifting from store
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after El Mirage police say she shot a Circle K employee for catching her shoplifting early Friday morning. Officers say they arrested 23-year-old Kiana Viola after an officer recognized her. Just before 5:30 a.m., El Mirage and Surprise police...
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Boy found unresponsive in Surprise hotel room; mom arrested for drug possession
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise say they have arrested a woman after her son was found unresponsive on Oct. 26. Officers, were reportedly sent to the area of a motel near Bell and El Mirage Roads, following a 911 call. When officers arrived, police say they found the unresponsive boy inside a room at the motel.
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of driver at Casino Arizona
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a taxi driver outside of Casino Arizona.
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Motorcycle crash on the Loop 303 in West Valley leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the West Valley early Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around midnight on the Loop 303 near Camelback Road. and involved four vehicles. One person was pronounced dead, and two others were rushed to the hospital. One of those hospitalized had life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to be okay. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing but early information indicates that say two motorcycles were speeding in the area when one of them crashed into the back of a car. Details on the vehicle two vehicles were not released.
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign Office
Phoenix Police have made an arrest for a robbery that was made at the campaign offices of Katie Hobbs for Governor of Arizona. The arrest was announced in a Tweet by the Phoenix Police "regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on Oct. 25., 2022."
AZFamily
Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 16...
ABC 15 News
MCSO jail attacks cost lives, millions in settlements
PHOENIX — The warnings were explicit and clear. Days before murdering another inmate, Maricopa County jail detainee Michael Schroeder told detention officers and mental health professionals he planned to kill someone. He also demonstrated how he would do it. “When we arrived at his cell, I was present the...
AZFamily
Woman injured after shooting in El Mirage; suspect in custody
Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project. Election Deadline: Friday is last day to request a ballot in the mail. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Forty new early voting locations...
Comments / 9