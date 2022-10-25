Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range
(CNN) – The next job listing you apply for could include the expected salary range, especially if you’re looking for employment in New York or California. Beginning Nov. 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, with at least one of them working in the city, to provide a pay range in all job postings.
live5news.com
South Carolina to receive $58M for electric school buses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the next five years, $5 billion will be spread around the country to put more electric school buses on the road. The federal government recently announced the first round of funding, totaling around $1 billion, and South Carolina schools will receive one of the biggest cuts: more than $58 million, going to 16 school districts.
live5news.com
Tens of thousands still without broadband internet, SC investing millions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The COVID Pandemic exposed a major problem in the Palmetto State nearly two years ago; tens of thousands of people did not have access to high-speed broadband internet. But is the problem getting any better?. Shamika Holmes lives in Georgetown County and first told us about...
live5news.com
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
live5news.com
West Ashley pizzeria remembers employee killed in armed robbery
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley Pizza restaurant is closed Thursday to honor an employee who was killed in an armed robbery exactly one year ago. Delivery driver Robert “Logan” Traynham was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 27, 2021, around the parking lot of Paisano’s Pizza Grill.
live5news.com
What role will abortion play in mobilizing SC voters this election?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Through the first three days of South Carolina’s early voting period, voters have been heading to the polls in record numbers. More than 42,000 people have cast their ballots every day since Monday, in just the second time the state has offered no-excuse, in-person voting under a new law.
live5news.com
Man wanted in Beaufort Co. shooting, sheriff’s office says
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man who is wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting. Alexander Xavier Smalls, 23, has been identified as the person responsible for shooting a 20-year-old man at a gas station in Burton Tuesday night.
live5news.com
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Two of the men vying to lead South Carolina for the next four years outlined their visions for the state’s future Wednesday, with one pitching for South Carolina to stay its current course and the other arguing his opponent is pulling the state back to the past.
live5news.com
Women leaders share advice, life experiences at YWCA What Women Bring luncheon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions and backgrounds attended the annual ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon Thursday. This is the fifth year that the YWCA Greater Charleston has held the event to honor successful women in the state. The event was held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.
Comments / 0