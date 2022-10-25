ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh

Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
SheKnows

This $9 Easy-to-Use & Fast-Acting Tool Is Perfect For Eliminating Stubborn Grout on the Floor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This may be an odd thing to say, but you know the tiles on the kitchen and bathroom floors with brown lining? You know what we’re talking about: the beige floors with brown lining separating the square tiles. Yeah, that brown isn’t supposed to be there. We know, we were just as shocked as you are — until this TikToker showed what we can do to tackle this grout-filled problem. A TikToker by the name of @carolina.mccauley uploaded a video with...
GreenMatters

Home Gardening: DIY Drip Irrigation With a Garden Hose

Drip irrigation is one of the most effective ways to water your garden. But depending on how large your garden is, it could get pretty pricey to have a system installed. If you want to save some money and make use of a few things you have lying around the house, try to create DIY drip irrigation with a garden house. It could be a fun and easy way to make your garden more water-efficient.
EatingWell

What Is Kosher Salt and How Is It Different from Table Salt?

If you have found a recipe for dinner but after a scan of the ingredients you see that it lists kosher salt, and you don't have any, don't panic. For everything you need to know about what makes kosher salt so special, according to a professional chef, read on. Plus, learn how to substitute table salt for kosher salt.
reviewed.com

Roomy and regulated, this incredible side-by-side fridge breaks the mold

If you’re in the market for a side-by-side fridge, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS (available at Best Buy for $1,299.99) is one of the better values currently available. Not only does it feature steady temperatures and less of a warm spot in its middle than other side-by-sides, it manages this while using about a third of the electricity as other fridges. It also provides an expanse of fridge storage compared to other options, though its freezer is slightly smaller than average. It has a through-the-door dispenser, but nothing else that might inflate its price—and at its current price it’s a great value. The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS ranks right up there with the Samsung RS27T5200SR as one of the best side-by-sides we’ve ever tested.

