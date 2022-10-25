ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Skeletor-looking mask, AR-15 and handguns found during traffic stop, Florida cops say

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQMvB_0imGdDrb00

A gold-colored mask that resembles Skeletor, He-Man’s archenemy, a short barrel AR-15 rifle and three loaded handguns were some of the items found Monday night during what police thought was a routine traffic stop, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:45 p.m., deputies pulled over a gray Toyota for “multiple traffic infractions” near Immokalee Road in unincorporated Collier County, a block away from Interstate 75, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. A police report details that the driver and front passenger weren’t wearing seat belts and that the vehicle didn’t halt at a stop sign.

After the officers smelled weed and none of the four occupants were able to produce medical marijuana cards, deputies say they searched the vehicle — finding two loaded firearms “within immediate reach of the driver.”

Another firearm was found next to the front passenger, sheriff’s office said, adding that nobody inside the vehicle had a permit to carry a firearm.

Deputies say they also found in the vehicle 16 magazines (some of which are “high-capacity”), hollow point bullets, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two ballistic armor vests, multiple ski masks, a “large amount” of vape pens and THC oil and marijuana.

The driver of the Toyota, Ian Marco Flores-Antelo, 23, and the front passenger, Christopher Dorestan, 18, were arrested and are facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, according to the sheriff’s office. Flores-Antelo is also being charged with possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses and possession of marijuana under 20 grams; meanwhile Dorestan faces an additional charge of resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Flores-Antelo remained behind bars Tuesday, county jail records show, and Dorestan bonded out the day before.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement the arrests underscore that no traffic stop is ever routine.

“It could have been an entirely different outcome for these deputies given the amount of guns and ammunition inside the vehicle,” Rambosk added.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 2

Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Florida deputies visiting Collier County have a ‘ssstory’ to tell

NAPLES, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies helping out after Hurricane Ian in Collier County responded to a call they don’t usually get at home. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Naples neighborhood after a resident said they saw a Burmese python.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lehigh Acres crash

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Lehigh Acres happened Wednesday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Jaguar Boulevard off Hargrove Avenue South in Lehigh Acres. The motorcycle and car were traveling...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some upset over Collier County curfew

Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But areas hit harder than Collier County, and with way more repair work to be done, have no curfew.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Fire sparks in Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral firefighters responded to a house burst into flames Friday night. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), the flames erupted at a home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Rd. Due to there not being a hydrant nearby, firefighters had...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for crimes against a child

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes against a child. The State Attorney’s Office says Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes, 19, of Cape Coral, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Woman wanted in Fort Myers Lego heist

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Lego sets from a Target in Fort Myers. The woman pictured went into the Target at 9350 Dynasty Drive on Friday, October 21, around 7 p.m. She gathered the Lego sets and placed them into empty Target plastic bags she brought into the store with her, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person killed, 3 seriously injured in crash on Pine Ridge Road

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road late Monday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 40-year-old man with a 26-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was traveling at high speed east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old man with a 41-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was also traveling east on Pine Ridge Road, ahead of the car.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy