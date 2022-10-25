ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities

By Tri-City Herald staff
 4 days ago

Three new doctors have moved to the Tri-Cities and are now offering their services.

Trios Health

Dr. Zhiqing Xing has joined Trios Health in Kennewick as an orthopedic surgeon.

He will see patients at the fifth floor clinic at the Trios Care Center at Southridge, 3730 Plaza Way.

He specializes in adult reconstruction, including hip, knee and shoulder joint replacement surgery, and musculoskeletal oncology, treating hip knee or shoulder arthritis, bone or soft tissue tumors and bone fractures.

Xing earned his medical degree from Peking University Health Science Center (previous called Beijing Medical University), which Trios officials called the most prestigious and comprehensive medical school in China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HGPy_0imGd7eU00

And he completed his orthopedic residency training at the First Hospital of Peking University, then a visiting fellowship in Japan, said Trios in a release.

Xing then practiced in Beijing for two years before coming to the U.S. He has training in orthopedic research at both the University of Tennessee’s Campbell Clinic and the University of California in San Francisco.

He completed clinical fellowship training at the University of New Mexico, adult reconstruction at the Virginia Commonwealth University, and musculoskeletal oncology at the University of Texas-MD Anderson Cancer Center.

He then joined the faculty of orthopedic surgery at the University of South Alabama and had practiced in the gulf coast area for more than seven years before he moved to Tacoma and practiced with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health system for 3 1/2 years.

Xing is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. He is a teaching faculty member of AOTrauma North America.

He strongly believes in individualized treatment that is tailored to each patient’s condition and need. He follows evidence-based medicine and treats his patients with state-of-the-art techniques backed by proven scientific data.

Trios Health, a UW Medicine Community Health Partner, operates Trios Southridge Hospital in south Kennewick.

Miramar Health Center

Dr. Aaron Cheng and Dr. Beverly Khodra have joined the Miramar Health Center in Kennewick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UM1uW_0imGd7eU00

Cheng received his doctor of osteopathic medicine from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine in Henderson, Nev.

“Growing up a national athlete and working with osteopathic physicians led him to learn about the human body, medicine, and how he might use that knowledge to help his community,” said a Miramar release.

He especially enjoys working with teens who may struggle with body dysmorphia, said the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Q3pr_0imGd7eU00

Khodra received her doctor of medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

She became interested in health care growing up in an underserved community, said Miramar.

“Seeing how medicine and quality care impacted her loved ones inspired her work in health care,” said the release.

