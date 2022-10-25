Read full article on original website
Related
'Constitutional sheriffs' movement urges law enforcement to intervene in election process
Amid reports of harassment outside ballot drop boxes and threats to election workers, experts are sounding the alarm about another potential source of election interference ahead of the 2022 midterms: a growing coalition of far-right "constitutional sheriffs" who are gearing up to insert themselves into upcoming elections. The "constitutional sheriffs"...
Meg O'Connell: Disability disclosures require preparation for inclusive workplace
There is a saying: “My disability may be invisible but your reaction to it is not.” People with disabilities have a variety of concerns when disclosing their disability to an employer. Will people see you differently, treat you differently, say something awkward? Will you still be chosen for key projects? Disability disclosure isn’t simply...
You've got mail voting? Donald Trump and other election deniers target mail balloting system
Trump and many Republican office-seekers are pushing a variety of plans to restrict or even eliminate mail-in voting, from lawsuits to legislation.
Comments / 0