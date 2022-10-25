ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Boston 25 News WFXT

'Constitutional sheriffs' movement urges law enforcement to intervene in election process

Amid reports of harassment outside ballot drop boxes and threats to election workers, experts are sounding the alarm about another potential source of election interference ahead of the 2022 midterms: a growing coalition of far-right "constitutional sheriffs" who are gearing up to insert themselves into upcoming elections. The "constitutional sheriffs"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

Meg O'Connell: Disability disclosures require preparation for inclusive workplace

There is a saying: “My disability may be invisible but your reaction to it is not.”  People with disabilities have a variety of concerns when disclosing their disability to an employer. Will people see you differently, treat you differently, say something awkward? Will you still be chosen for key projects? Disability disclosure isn’t simply...
FLORIDA STATE

