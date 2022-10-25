Read full article on original website
Related
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who won the sheriff debate?
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who do you think won the Bristol County sheriff debate?
Turnto10.com
Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum
(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
ABC6.com
‘Let’s make history’: Woonsocket residents push for write-in mayoral candidate
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A small coalition of Woonsocket residents are leading a charge to elect city councilwoman Denise Sierra as mayor through write-in votes, after the removal of former Mayor Lisa-Baldelli Hunt. Sierra brought complaints against Baldelli-Hunt to the council, outlining accusations of failure to perform mayoral duties....
johnstonsunrise.net
How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?
The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
Bristol County Sheriff Under Ethics Review After Complaint Filed by Opponent
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's campaign is under review by the State Ethics Commission following a complaint about alleged misuse of taxpayer resources filed by his opponent in the upcoming election. The race between longtime sheriff Hodgson and challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is becoming still more contentious as Nov....
Massachusetts Labor Relations Department Finds Attleboro Mayor Made ‘Coercive’ Comments
ATTLEBORO (1420 WBSM) — In a move that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux called "downright unethical" right before an election, the state's Department of Labor Relations this week released a decision finding that Heroux made "coercive" comments about a city employee. Heroux is currently running a contentious race for Bristol...
New Bedford Police Officer Awarded Medal of Valor for Selfless Act of Bravery
Earlier this week, New Bedford police officer Michael Carrier was awarded the Medal of Valor for his act of selfless bravery in his attempt to save an armed, suicidal man earlier this year. Officer Carrier has been on the force since 1992, and over the past thirty years, has dedicated...
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
Missing Raynham Teen Colleen Weaver Found Safe in New York City
RAYNHAM (1420 WBSM) — Colleen Weaver, the 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Raynham home back on October 18, has been found safe in New York City, police said. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan issued a statement just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, October 28 reporting that Weaver had just been located a short time before.
iheart.com
Social Media Post Gets Woonsocket Man Jail Term
A Rhode Island man who was apparently caught on a social media photo with a gun, which was prohibited because he was a convicted felon, is getting state prison time. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says Willie Love of Woonsocket bought an illegal gun from someone involved in a trafficking scheme which became the subject of an investigation in 2020.
Here Are The Safest Spots For Trick-or-Treating On The SouthCoast
There are lots of different ways to rank the cities and towns across the SouthCoast and just in time for Halloween, we have run the numbers on the best places for trick-or-treating. In a recent national ranking by the Chamber of Commerce, Cambridge came in second among safest cities to...
Here Are Seven SouthCoast Bars I Wish Had Escalators Instead of Stairs
Before you come at me with "Wow, look at this last guy", just know that this is nothing less than satirical. No harm is done through this article and as a matter of fact, not only do I mean no harm, this is simply friendly bar chatter amongst friends. Are...
New Bedford NAACP VP Takes Over After President’s Abrupt Departure
NEW BEDFORD — Following the abrupt departure in late September of NAACP New Bedford branch president Dr. LaSella Hall for reasons that remain unclear, the organization has appointed Vice President Renee Ledbetter to take his place. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ledbetter has worked with at-risk youth for nearly...
A Look at the New Bedford City Council’s Attendance Record
When asked by a WBSM caller which New Bedford City Councilor misses the most meetings, I decided to take a "deep dive" into the official city council attendance records to find out who does – and who does not – attend meetings. There were 16 "Regular Meetings" of...
rinewstoday.com
Governor: Commit to no tiny shelter village for homeless in Cranston now – and after – election
At last night’s Cranston City Council meeting, Councilman Matt Reilly showed a letter he has sent to Governor McKee “demanding a straight answer” about his intent to locate a tiny home homeless village on the grounds of the state’s Pastore Center, located in Cranston and served by Cranston municipal services such as police, fire and rescue.
GoLocalProv
MISSING: Diossa’s Travel Records for More than 30 Trips and Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Costs
Central Falls' records for former Mayor James Diossa’s travel are in shambles. Diossa has lied about his travel costs and has repeatedly improperly submitted financial disclosure documents to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. He is the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer. Missing public documents relating to more...
Taunton Police: Suspicious Item Found at Dunkin’ Was a Hoax
TAUNTON (1420 WBSM) — A suspicious item found at a Dunkin’ location Thursday was not explosive in nature and was just a hoax, Taunton Police said. According to a release from Chief Edward J. Walsh, at about 12:50 p.m. Taunton Police and Fire received a 911 call from an employee at the Dunkin’ located at 232 Broadway stating a suspicious item was found outside the door.
‘It’s not going to intimidate or stop me’: Michelle Wu responds to continued protests by ‘same individuals’
“I’ve experienced this throughout my entire career.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday addressed the continued protests and disruptions by demonstrators she’s been subjected to outside her home and at many public events since taking office. Last week, Wu shut down a press conference she was holding in Clifford...
Turnto10.com
Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment
BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4