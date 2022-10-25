ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Comments / 4

Related
Turnto10.com

Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum

(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?

The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Missing Raynham Teen Colleen Weaver Found Safe in New York City

RAYNHAM (1420 WBSM) — Colleen Weaver, the 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Raynham home back on October 18, has been found safe in New York City, police said. Raynham Police Chief James Donovan issued a statement just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, October 28 reporting that Weaver had just been located a short time before.
RAYNHAM, MA
iheart.com

Social Media Post Gets Woonsocket Man Jail Term

A Rhode Island man who was apparently caught on a social media photo with a gun, which was prohibited because he was a convicted felon, is getting state prison time. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says Willie Love of Woonsocket bought an illegal gun from someone involved in a trafficking scheme which became the subject of an investigation in 2020.
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

A Look at the New Bedford City Council’s Attendance Record

When asked by a WBSM caller which New Bedford City Councilor misses the most meetings, I decided to take a "deep dive" into the official city council attendance records to find out who does – and who does not – attend meetings. There were 16 "Regular Meetings" of...
FUN 107

Taunton Police: Suspicious Item Found at Dunkin’ Was a Hoax

TAUNTON (1420 WBSM) — A suspicious item found at a Dunkin’ location Thursday was not explosive in nature and was just a hoax, Taunton Police said. According to a release from Chief Edward J. Walsh, at about 12:50 p.m. Taunton Police and Fire received a 911 call from an employee at the Dunkin’ located at 232 Broadway stating a suspicious item was found outside the door.
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment

BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy