After Throwing 7 Interceptions, Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Admits He Can’t Afford To Get Greedy
For the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2022 NFL season has been anything but prolific. While fans expected some offensive headaches as the search for the next franchise quarterback wore on, the current lack of accountability and urgency within the locker room is bothersome. Pickett was and continues to be, the favorite hometown kid, but after another mundane offensive performance on Sunday night, there is a lot to sort out in a short amount of time.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers
Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
Seahawks' Geno Smith was 'really pissed' after Eli Manning benching debacle
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was displeased shortly after he ended Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts with the New York Giants in December 2017. "I remember [Smith] being really pissed in the locker room afterwards. You can really tell [that game] meant a lot to him," former Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said about the subject to ESPN's Jordan Raanan for a piece published Friday. "I do remember that specifically. The whole situation was just f----- up. There was so much dysfunction going on then. There was no easy way to move on from [Manning]. It was just messed up."
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Three receivers New York Giants should target before the NFL trade deadline
It’s without question that the New York Giants have been the biggest surprise in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season. After five consecutive years of double-digit losses and a rookie head coach installed, few could have fathomed that the team would be 6-1 as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. But head coach Brian Daboll has shown the leadership qualities of a veteran coach and has his team playing smart and fundamentally sound football.
Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing
One of the select few bright spots of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season is Nick Chubb‘s outstanding performance week after week. Often called one of the best in the NFL to do it, Chubb is living up to that acclaim by leading the league in most statistical areas at his position including rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win.
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase
Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
Five trade deadline targets for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.
Giants reportedly didn't 'trust' Kadarius Toney before trade to Chiefs
There's more information on why the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs before Week 8. "The Giants...actually preferred Toney sit out (Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks) and rest up during the following bye week to be healthy for the second half of the season," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported about the often-injured 23-year-old who has thus far only played in two games during the ongoing campaign and has recently missed time due to multiple hamstring issues.
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Mike Florio: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen issues possibly linked with Dolphins
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio explained Friday that marital issues involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have been linked with the Miami Dolphins. "There’s a theory in league circles, and I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and...
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone
New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
Five Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline
The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1 in the AFC South and will finish with a losing record in the division. With all of this poor play, it is bringing into question the credibility of the jobs being done by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.
NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”
The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount
Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
