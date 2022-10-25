Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Why Eagles could switch to selling at trade deadline after Robert Quinn deal; who could go?
PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles might not be done trading, even after getting pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. Only now it could involve them selling by the NFL trade deadline Tuesday in order to fill the hole in the middle of their seven-round draft in 2023. ...
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
Dodgers Trea Turner: Top 5 Offseason Destinations for the Free Agent Shortstop
He's going to have a ton of suitors this offseason.
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
Syndergaard Never Wanted Philadelphia, Now He Can't Get Enough
Noah Syndergaard wanted to stay as far from the Philadelphia Phillies as possible. Now he's as big a fan as anyone else.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 1 Odds, Lines and Bets
The Astros are favored in Game 1 of the World Series against the Phillies as Justin Verlander opposes Aaron Nola.
Report: Cubs Open to Extending Judge a Five-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in signing slugger Aaron Judge if they can get him on a five-year deal.
Phillies pile more misery on Dusty Baker with Game 1 comeback in World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies made tons of history with their comeback win in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, and it’s something Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won’t be too happy about. Bryce Harper and co. were trailing the Astros 5-0 after three innings, but a couple of...
Sporting News
Why Phillies adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as unofficial song for their World Series run
The Philadelphia Phillies are living in a world where most people think they're on borrowed time, but they aren't listening to the noise. It's been a remarkable postseason for Philadelphia, the sixth seed in the National League, which has gone 9-2 so far in the playoffs. However, while they're drowning...
Why Eagles’ Robert Quinn was surprised the Bears traded him to Philly
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn sat at his locker stall inside the NovaCare Complex Thursday, the first time that he had done so since the Eagles shipped a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to add him to their roster. Quinn settled in and was greeted...
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
World Series Predictions: Expert Picks for Astros vs. Phillies
Houston is undefeated in the playoffs thus far, but Philadelphia’s team of destiny looks to change that in the World Series.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
Lucas Giolito appeared on a podcast Tuesday to discuss the 2022 season and the upcoming World Series and the narrative surrounding the Houston Astros.
NBA Insider Talks League ‘Chatter’ About 76ers’ Doc Rivers
76ers outsiders are already questioning Doc Rivers' future in Philadelphia.
Phillies Could Become Big Draw Again with World Series Win
When the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Friday, they’ll have a lot more than glory at stake. The Phillies’ attendance has fluctuated wildly since their last World Series win in 2008 — and so has their on-field performance.
World Series bats, including Bryce Harper's, made by King of Prussia company
"There's Stubbs, Marsh, Harper, Stott, Hoskins, Bohm, those are Phillies that have swung or will swing or bats," said Jared Smith, CEO of Victus Sports. And yes, Bryce Harper is on that list.
MLB
Here's a rundown of Silver Slugger finalists
The finalists for the American and National League Silver Slugger Awards -- honoring the top offensive players at each position -- were announced Thursday by Louisville Slugger. The winners will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 10, during a one-hour show on MLB Network, which begins at 6 p.m. ET. •...
