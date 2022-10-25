ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

WWE Wrestlers Who Died in The Ring

While there was a long debate over how real wrestling is, the dangers are very much real. And you could say this has been proven by the tragedies that have struck over the years, with some wrestlers losing their life in the ring. Before we get to the wrestlers who...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
PWMania

Uncle Howdy Appears on WWE SmackDown During Bray Wyatt Segment (Video)

Bray Wyatt closed out this week’s WWE SmackDown with a segment in which he “addressed his demons,” as WWE advertised. Wyatt stated that this is the most authentic and best version of himself, and that before his return, he was out of control, with his mind sending him to a dark place at times and not feeling anything at all.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)

WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
PWMania

WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
PWMania

Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special

WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.
PWMania

Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look

Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black. Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on...
PWMania

WWE Main Event Results – October 27, 2022

Dana Brooke controls with a side headlock and takes Kiana James over to the mat. James counters and starts working on the left arm. Brooke fights out of a hammerlock and gets a running shoulder tackle. Dana flexes and gets a hiptoss. She cartwheels into a kick to the face. She misses a charge in the corner which lets James go back to the arm and then drops a elbow for a two count.
PWMania

Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
PWMania

Karrion Kross Confirms He Spoke With AEW Prior to His WWE Return

Karrion Kross has spoken out about his talks with AEW in between runs with WWE. During the post-ROH Supercard Of Honor media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan stated that he enjoyed Kross and Scarlett’s work and was open to working with them again in the future. Former WWE/Impact Wrestling...
PWMania

Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card, New Matches Added

On Saturday, November 5, Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c) Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c) Steel Cage Match. Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. The O.C. (AJ Styles,...
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Sasha Banks Hasn’t Returned to WWE Television

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been absent from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May. They have begun to model more and have made various entertainment-related appearances since leaving WWE. In August 2022, it was reported that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to...
PWMania

Tony Khan Boasts About AEW Dynamite Ratings, Hypes Tonight’s Live AEW Rampage Show

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT this evening with their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage program. Tonight’s show will feature Wardlow putting his TNT title on-the-line against Matt Taven, as well as Jon Moxley in an AEW Title Eliminator against Matt Menard of the J.A.S., Madison Rayne and Tay Melo will compete in a singles showdown, and Keith Lee of Swerve In Our Glory will be in action.
PWMania

Sami Zayn Talks Highly Of Honorary Uce Shirt Segment From WWE SmackDown (Video)

Sami Zayn recently spoke with BT Sport for an in-depth interview to promote some upcoming WWE programming. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the Honorary Uce t-shirt segment on the September 23rd edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown getting over with the fans and being one of the best things he’s ever done.
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 11/1/2022

Before this week’s edition of AEW Rampage went on air, the November 1 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Full spoilers are listed below:. * Taz and Excalibur were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. * Skye...
PWMania

Speculation in WWE of a Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns Feud

As PWMania.com previously reported, the intention is to use Bray Wyatt as a babyface, and he is currently slotted as the top face of the brand. Bray Wyatt segments have been a great success for WWE SmackDown. If Wyatt were to be placed in the top babyface position, it would...
PWMania

Possible Spoiler About the Identity of the “Uncle Howdy” Character

The new “Uncle Howdy” character appeared during Bray Wyatt’s promo segment on WWE SmackDown on October 28th, 2022. Fans have been wondering about Howdy’s identity, and there is a possible clue. Howdy was wearing a cross earring on his left ear, similar to what Bo Dallas wore on WWE television.

