Clanton Advertiser
Isabella heads to playoffs with win over Keith
Isabella High School punctuated its 2022 regular season with a 55-28 win over Keith High School on Oct. 28. The Mustangs were stricken with the flu bug, and that allowed some of the younger players to make an impact. Isabella piled up 360 rushing yards overall. However, some things stayed...
Clanton Advertiser
Rebels win inter-county battle over Billingsley
Thorsby High School righted its ship on Oct. 28 with a 42-22 win over Billingsley High School after a loss the week before. Thorsby’s Remington Taylor and Grayson McManus each contributed three touchdowns that helped the Rebels jump out to a 36-0 lead in the game. Taylor punched in...
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers end season on high note, downs Marbury
Chilton County High School got its fourth win of the 2022 season in its season finale prevailing 31-14 over Marbury High School on Oct. 28. The win matches the Tigers win total from the last two seasons combined. “I am glad to end the season with a win for our...
Clanton Advertiser
Battle of the Panthers sees Elmore County victorious
Jemison High School fell 60-12 to Elmore County High School in the battle of the Panthers, and the regular season finale for both schools on Oct. 28. A fast paced first quarter saw 34 points scored between the two teams. Elmore County struck first on a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Payton Stephenson to Jabari Murphy on its first offensive play of the game. The lead was doubled less than two minutes later with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Jack’s Game of the Week: Albertville vs. Guntersville
Welcome into Chorba-Lee Stadium, the site of the Jack's Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season: Albertville vs. Guntersville!
Guntersville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Guntersville. The Gaston High School football team will have a game with Brindlee Mountain High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Albertville High School football team will have a game with Guntersville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Decatur, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scottsboro High School football team will have a game with Decatur High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football creates hype video for loaded 2023 class
Alabama football’s recruiting department put together a hype video featuring every recruit currently in Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide’s tight end commit, Ty Lockwood shared the video via Twitter.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
majorleaguefishing.com
Guntersville primed for another big-money fall championship
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The last time the FLW Series Championship headed to Lake Guntersville was in 2018, and the tournament turned out to be pretty epic. With Day 1 canceled due to bad weather, the event was shorted into a two-day sprint for the title. Leading off, Carl Jocumsen slung a glide bait for a big bag and the lead to get things going. On the final day, with crispy temperatures and patchy fog mixed with the fall foliage, Kyle Walters roared up from second place to the win with over 24 pounds he caught punching. Taking home more than $90,000, the Floridian came away with his second big fall win on Guntersville, both by way of the big weight.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Kid catches 70 pound catfish in Lake Guntersville
A fishing trip with his grandpa turned into a big catch for 10-year-old Nick Parcus.
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Competitors get their grill on at Butcher Meat Co.
VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont residents on Saturday no doubt smelled something delicious in the air. The Butcher Meat Co. hosted its innaugural Backyard Grill-Off, and several barbecue teams strapped on aprons and fired up the grills for a good cause and some bragging rights. All proceeds from the event will benefit Vinemont’s Art Park and Henry & Roe Wood Park. In all, 14 teams, including locals and groups from Hartselle, Birmingham, Athens, Florence and Tennessee, competed. Competitors were required to bring their own equipment, but the meat was provided by The Butcher Meat Co. and covered by registration fees. Organizer Richard Neese...
WTVC
Road Trippin' in Marshall County, Alabama: Sand Mountain Ampitheater and River Ridge Retre
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Lundy shows us how the River Ridge Retreat is a 670+ peninsula on Lake Guntersville, where guests can stay and experience everything Lake Guntersville has to offer. River Ridge Retreat has 12 different cabins depending on your needs and are fully equipped with full-size appliances.
WAFF
Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
