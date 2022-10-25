Read full article on original website
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalize divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season
On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran...
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
3 players Bears may trade next, after Robert Quinn deal
ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
Jalen Hurts welcomes new teammate Robert Quinn
The Eagles loaded up on ammunition ahead of a largely anticipated playoff run in the NFC. The team traded a future fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn. The Bears will reportedly pay the majority of Quinn's contract for the rest of the year, and the Eagles will get a star defensive end heading into the rest of the season.
Micah Parsons declares he is faster than Fields
Micah Parsons is setting the table for an interesting Sunday matchup between the Bears and Cowboys, by declaring himself faster than quarterback Justin Fields. "Yeah. I mean he knows it too," Parsons said when asked if he is faster than Fields. "We’ve raced multiple times. We actually raced our 40 times back when he was coming out, beat him in that. It’s not even close."
Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles
The Chicago Bears are trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears will pick up "most of the remaining salary" for Quinn. Quinn, 32, signed with the Bears in 2020 to a...
Why trading Quinn was 'extremely hard' for Ryan Poles
Robert Quinn is exactly the type of player the Bears wanted on their roster when Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus began reshaping the team. He plays with a high motor on every snap, he’s a reliable veteran who could show young players the ropes, and he’s a really good guy. A really, really good guy. So Poles was earnest when he said it was “extremely hard” to make the decision to trade him to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft.
ESPN analyst highlights Fields' running ability
Luke Getsy's play-calling exploited Justin Fields and his athleticism during Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots, 33-14. The Bears ran numerous quarterback-designed run plays. Fields accrued 54 yards from the 10 quarterback-run plays the Bears ran. His athleticism and ability to navigate the field were displayed during those...
What does the Bears future draft capital look like?
The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick (used on Jaquan Brisker) and a 2023 sixth-round pick – which the team traded for two seventh-round picks in 2022 (used on Elijah Hicks and Trenton Gill).
Quinn's massive impact on Bears will be felt long after trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The NFL is a business, but sometimes that harsh reality of that hits a little differently. Such is the case of Robert Quinn, who departed Chicago Wednesday after the Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. "If more people were like...
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?
Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboys + score prediction
The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The team shipped out a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased his...
Robert Quinn calls Roquan Smith a 'little brother'
On Wednesday, Roquan Smith broke into tears during his media session as he found out the Bears would be trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. To Smith, Quinn meant a lot to him. Quinn was a respected leader in the locker room, and...
Quinn trade could give 'relentless' Jonathan opportunity for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Larry Borom pops on Bears injury report with concussion
One week after having a completely clean bill of health for an entire week, the Bears had a surprising name pop up on their injury report on Wednesday. Larry Borom was officially listed as “did not participate,” although that designation is just a projection since the Bears only held walkthroughs on Wednesday.
Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?
On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member. Name: Gerri Green. Age: 27. From/College: Mississippi State. Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds. College stats: (four...
Why Bears finally called Fields QB runs in win vs. Patriots
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Through the first six games of the 2022 season, the Bears were reluctant to call Justin Fields' number on the ground. Fields had 54 runs in the first six games, but only 12 were by design. That changed Monday night when the Bears dusted off a...
Cowboys’ Parsons clocks 20.5 mph speed ahead of Bears contest
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears could have trouble coming their way on Sunday. When the Bears (3-4) head to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) inside AT&T Stadium, the offense will have to be extra cautious with who is on the opposite side of the ball.
