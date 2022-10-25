Read full article on original website
How Friendsgiving Really Became A Thing
Friendsgiving — a wonderful celebration! Often harboring less of the intensive pressure of the actual turkey-eating holiday, Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving is a gathering with a heavy focus on friends (hence the name), food, and giving thanks. Friendsgiving is the kind of event that could involve simpler food options, like a roasted turkey breast instead of an entire bird, along with a hodgepodge of drinks, appetizers, side dishes, and desserts. Friendsgiving is sort of like a communal potluck of sorts, yet you may find the host has gone all out with Thanksgiving harvest decor and autumnal ambiance. It's hard to beat this kind of laid-back but Instagram post-worthy celebration.
Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfectly Light & Fun Cocktail to Drink All Halloweekend Long
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis just made our Halloween weekend, or Halloweekend, even better with this apple-based drink that’ll satisfy all of our fall needs. On Oct 28, De Laurentiis...
Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved
Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!. Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”
Is Garnish Actually The Hardest Station On Hell's Kitchen?
Anyone who has watched even one season of Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" has probably contemplated which dinner service station is the hardest. It seems no matter who is on what station, problems can arise, and Ramsay even has a history of kicking teams out of the kitchen when they consistently underperform on dinner orders.
Give Your Cranberry Sauce A Unique Twist For Fried Chicken
From Thanksgiving to Friendsgiving, November is often focused on a bounty of food and drinks, and of course, gathering. Even if some people might fear the incessant questioning from Aunt Edna, the food-centric celebrations have people wanting a seat at the table. Although the bird is often the centerpiece of the feast, the Thanksgiving side dishes are just as loved, or loathed, making them the subject of a heated food debate. Cranberry sauce might not be the most popular accompaniment to the meal but can have some people longing for an extra use for those leftovers.
Pizza Is Ordered More On Halloween Than The Super Bowl, According To Grubhub
We are just days away from the spookiest night of the year. With Halloween quickly approaching, everyone is scrambling to figure out their plans. Whether you are staying in to watch scary movies all night with your cat, or going to a party dressed as your favorite superhero with all your friends, there are several options on how to create your perfect Halloween night.
How Long Before Coleslaw Goes Off?
Coleslaw is one of those foods with its roots buried deep in American history. Yet, ironically more than half the population refuses to contend with it, per Tastewise. Broaching the topic among those who love it will offer no accord either, as they are fragmented into pro-vinegar and pro-mayo factions, as seen on Reddit.
Reddit Is Big-Time Coveting Subway Sandwich Artists' Pizzas
Subway is known for its signature submarine sandwiches. And while the legitimacy of their bread (in Ireland), tuna (in various places), and other items may have come into question, their sandwich artistry is still pretty on point and lauded. Sandwich artists are what the employees who make sandwiches at Subway...
Denny's Is Once Again Going All-Out With New TikTok Creator Meals
America's always-open diner franchise Denny's is bringing the establishment into the new era by welcoming TikTok influencers to take a seat at the table. Back in February, Denny's announced its "Social Stars Influenced Menu" — a menu created in collaboration with a diverse group of 24 TikTok creators recruited to put their unique flare on new dishes — as part of its "Open For Anything" brand campaign.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
