From Thanksgiving to Friendsgiving, November is often focused on a bounty of food and drinks, and of course, gathering. Even if some people might fear the incessant questioning from Aunt Edna, the food-centric celebrations have people wanting a seat at the table. Although the bird is often the centerpiece of the feast, the Thanksgiving side dishes are just as loved, or loathed, making them the subject of a heated food debate. Cranberry sauce might not be the most popular accompaniment to the meal but can have some people longing for an extra use for those leftovers.

7 HOURS AGO