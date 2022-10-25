ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat

IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties

ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

New Muskegon city manager’s salary, benefits detailed in contract

MUSKEGON, MI – It’s official. Muskegon has a new city manager, and he will start before the end of November. An employment contract with Jonathan Seyferth was approved by the Muskegon City Commission Monday, Oct. 25. The unanimous vote was a show of unity that was absent when the commission agreed to offer Seyferth the job earlier this month.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation honors a West Michigan student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and the "Turn 2" Foundation held their 26th annual dinner in New York on Wednesday, to raise money for healthy lifestyles in young people. The foundation works to create a positive change in young people, sparking leadership, and academic excellence.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 28

Fruitport defeats Ludington 54-28 in football playoffs MUSKEGON – Fourteen local football teams competed in the opening round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs tonight and seven came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s district championship games. Below are the final scores from across...
MUSKEGON, MI
