Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
2 candidates competing Nov. 8 for Ionia-area state House seat
IONIA, MI – Republican Gina Johnsen and Democrat Leah Groves are facing off Nov. 8 to represent the state House’s 78th District. The 78th State House District includes Alto and Lowell in Kent County as well as portions of neighboring Ionia and Barry counties, including the cities of Portland, Lake Odessa, Ionia, Saranac and more.
Grand Rapids legislative candidates to talk childcare accessibility at forum
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Candidates in four state legislative races for the Grand Rapids area will share their stances on child care accessibility during a parent-led forum tonight. The Thursday, Oct. 27 event will feature candidates running for the state Senate’s new 29th District and the House 81st, 82nd...
2 compete for state House seat spanning portions of four West Michigan counties
ALLEGAN, MI – A retirement community facility manager and the clerk of Martin Township will square off Nov. 8 for Michigan’s 43rd District House seat. Democrat Mark Ludwig faces Republican and Martin Township Clerk Rachelle M. Smit in the race for the state house district includes the southeastern corner of Ottawa County as well as portions of Allegan, Barry and Eaton counties.
Kent Co. Clerk: Absentee voters, ballot drop box observers should avoid contact
The Kent County Clerk says there are reports of people observing ballot drop off boxes. Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's nothing to worry about.
New skatepark in Muskegon closer to reality with selection of design firm
MUSKEGON, MI – The first concrete steps are being taken to build a new skate park near downtown Muskegon six years after the city’s previous park was dismantled. The city has hired a skatepark design group to come up with a design and cost estimate in consultation with community members.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
Bye-bye ArtPrize: Grand Rapids community, artists bid farewell to competition that leaves legacy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — From giant fire-breathing dragon sculptures to a delicately curated social commentary installation on the death sentence, ArtPrize has certainly given its attendees a lot to talk about during the last 13 years. The talk about the artwork, the economic impact on the community and the...
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
‘Pathway to Peace’ program launching to help West Michigan seniors settle conflicts
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - Northern Ottawa County seniors and their loved ones will soon be able to get help learning how to settle conflicts. The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation (GHACF) is making a long-term financial commitment to support the new program promoting peace for seniors. The community foundation awarded...
Michigan State trustees regret ‘distrust’ among members during emotional meeting
EAST LANSING, MI - In its first meeting since the resignation of President Samuel Stanley, Michigan State University Board of Trustees aired extensive grievances about the process leading to his resignation and its own dysfunction between members. Trustees sounded off for more than an hour at the close of their...
New Muskegon city manager’s salary, benefits detailed in contract
MUSKEGON, MI – It’s official. Muskegon has a new city manager, and he will start before the end of November. An employment contract with Jonathan Seyferth was approved by the Muskegon City Commission Monday, Oct. 25. The unanimous vote was a show of unity that was absent when the commission agreed to offer Seyferth the job earlier this month.
WWMT
Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation honors a West Michigan student
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and the "Turn 2" Foundation held their 26th annual dinner in New York on Wednesday, to raise money for healthy lifestyles in young people. The foundation works to create a positive change in young people, sparking leadership, and academic excellence.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The debate over DEI in Ottawa Co. as the November election approaches
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — With the election just weeks away, 13 On Your Side is taking a closer look at races around West Michigan. Along the lakeshore, Ottawa County has races that could have a major impact on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the county. Amy Masko, who...
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
Santa Ono brings cookies to Diag’s ‘Block M’ defenders ahead of Michigan-MSU game
ANN ARBOR, MI - Leaving cookies for Santa is a Christmas tradition. On a brisk October Thursday, it was Santa who brought the cookies. Santa Ono, University of Michigan’s 15th president, brought treats to students defending the Diag’s “Block M” from vandals ahead of Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State football game.
‘Used knife, No remorse’: Suspected serial killer on police radar in 1996
In 1997, months after Sharon Hammack's body was found, a member of a task force investigating a string of murders interviewed Garry Artman at his home in Kentwood.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Oct. 28
Fruitport defeats Ludington 54-28 in football playoffs MUSKEGON – Fourteen local football teams competed in the opening round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs tonight and seven came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s district championship games. Below are the final scores from across...
Bell’s Eccentric Day poised to return to Kalamazoo brewery
KALAMAZOO, MI — Halloween is not the only opportunity to dress up in Kalamazoo. The 31st installment of the annual Bell’s Eccentric Day will return Dec. 2 to the Eccentric Café, 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave, allowing revelers to come as they aren’t — dressing instead in outlandish get-ups as their alter egos.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0