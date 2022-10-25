ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 in custody after shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of Penn Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh police say people started shooting in the area and then fled the scene on foot.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the incident.

There are no injuries at this time.

Pittsburgh police say shell casings were found outside the entranceway to Passport Academy Charter School.

Joe Oliphant, Principal and CEO of the school, sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“We are saddened by today’s events, and we are cooperating with authorities as this in an ongoing investigation. Counselors are being made available to students and staff who wish to engage with them.”

An official from Pittsburgh Public Schools said Pittsburgh CAPA, Allegheny Traditional Academy, King Pre K-8 and a classroom at the Children’s Museum were placed under lockdown for around 20 minutes.

The mother of an Urban Pathways K-5 Charter School first grader told Channel 11 she also received a notification that there was a threat near her 6-year-old-daughter’s school.

“We got the notice on ClassTag which is their communication, that there was a shooting, and the school was on lockdown. It’s scary because you aren’t with your kid,” said Cherie Green.

Penn Avenue was shut down as emergency crews respond to the situation, but officials have since reopened the area.

Ben Gilpatrick, who works at Sienna Marcado across the street from Tuesday’s crime scene, says the violence in the area is increasing.

“It’s always something in the back of your mind, and to see it in reality is a bad warning,” said Gilpatrick.

Earlier this month, a man was shot and killed just steps away from the Vet Tech Institute downtown and in September, police arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting near the 10th Street bypass and Rachel Carson Bridge.

tRUTH
3d ago

Downtown is not safe, Mayor Gainey. Keep people on a hybrid schedule so they don’t have to go into downtown and die.

Reply
4
 

