HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Zoo has confirmed a case of avian flu, according to Zoo Director Nicole Matz. Matz said the zoo has a rehab facility that sees over 700 animals a year. She said a citizen brought in a Canada goose that had signs and symptoms of avian flu. The bird was euthanized because there was no treatment. Samples sent to Kansas State University came back positive, and those samples were sent to a national lab to determine the strain.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO