KWCH.com
Hutchinson Zoo confirms case of avian flu
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Zoo has confirmed a case of avian flu, according to Zoo Director Nicole Matz. Matz said the zoo has a rehab facility that sees over 700 animals a year. She said a citizen brought in a Canada goose that had signs and symptoms of avian flu. The bird was euthanized because there was no treatment. Samples sent to Kansas State University came back positive, and those samples were sent to a national lab to determine the strain.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
Hutchinson Zoo issues statement about avian influenza case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program at the Cargill WildCare Center recently confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through symptomatic wild birds received at the facility. Due to the close proximity of the disease, the Zoo has implemented the highest level of protection in its HPAI Action Plan to safeguard the health of the zoo’s animals and humans. The Zoo’s collection remains healthy.
KWCH.com
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple "won't just apologize.". New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that's stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
KWCH.com
Wichita diner moved to new location, literally
The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses. One of North America's oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
KWCH.com
Wichita's College Hill neighborhood prepares for Halloween tradition, thousands of trick-or-treaters
If you're looking to do some Christmas shopping and have some fun, you won't want to miss Holiday Galleria at the Century II Expo. It's Girls Night Out at Holiday Galleria, the biggest fundraiser for the Junior League of Wichita. Proceeds raised help benefit the community.
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
KWCH.com
Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood ramping up safety measures for trick-or-treaters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A prime spot for trick-or-treating in Wichita will dole out more than scares and sweets Monday night. Additional safety measures will be in place in the College Hill neighborhood. This follows last year when a drunk driver hit a young trick-or-treater in the Halloween hotspot. As...
KWCH.com
College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween safety
The Kansas Humane Society is temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in its care recently tested positive for a contagious virus. Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022.
Towne East Square to hold Halloween event Saturday
Wichita's Towne East Square hosting some Halloween activities on Saturday for families.
KWCH.com
Andover provides community update 6 months after tornado
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Repairs, renovations, and rebuilds continue to move forward. The fencing for the dog park in Central Park is expected to be installed in about a month and...
KWCH.com
Fentanyl awareness event Friday at Wichita State University
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two hundred people die every day from fentanyl. That’s why Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID) is holding a special event at Wichita State University this Friday aimed at fighting the fentanyl epidemic. One of the speakers knows firsthand the effects fentanyl can have on a...
KWCH.com
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
The Kansas Humane Society is temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in its care recently tested positive for a contagious virus. Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Tuesday, November 8 (Election Day). Free rides are valid for everyone riding to or from polling locations as well as any other trip during the day, said the city. Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service hours that span the full voting hours of each polling location.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County law enforcement to receive federal funding for license plate readers, upgraded camera technology
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Department of Justice is providing the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office with federal funding for more resources. Senator Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to make the announcement. The Wichita Police Department will use $1.6 million for more cameras and...
Mom encourages Halloween safety after son was hit by car while trick-or-treating last year
Last year, the fun Halloween night took a scary turn for one Wichita boy.
KWCH.com
No injuries in early-morning fire at Spirit AeroSystems
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews and Wichita police officers responded to a fire at Spirit AeroSystems just after 1 a.m. Friday. There were no injuries in the fire, and the cause has not yet been determined. Spirit is working with the Wichita Fire Department to determine the cause and location of the fire.
KWCH.com
After long search, RSV vaccine could soon become a reality
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Hospitals in Wichita and around the country are seeing a surge of RSV cases, which have been climbing since late summer. It’s a virus without a vaccine or treatment, but there’s some promising potential on the vaccine front. At Alliance for Multispecialty Research - AMR...
