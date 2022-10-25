ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutchinson Zoo confirms case of avian flu

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Zoo has confirmed a case of avian flu, according to Zoo Director Nicole Matz. Matz said the zoo has a rehab facility that sees over 700 animals a year. She said a citizen brought in a Canada goose that had signs and symptoms of avian flu. The bird was euthanized because there was no treatment. Samples sent to Kansas State University came back positive, and those samples were sent to a national lab to determine the strain.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
Hutchinson Zoo issues statement about avian influenza case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program at the Cargill WildCare Center recently confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through symptomatic wild birds received at the facility. Due to the close proximity of the disease, the Zoo has implemented the highest level of protection in its HPAI Action Plan to safeguard the health of the zoo’s animals and humans. The Zoo’s collection remains healthy.
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
Wichita diner moved to new location, literally

Wichita diner moved to new location, literally
College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween safety

College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween safety
Andover provides community update 6 months after tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Repairs, renovations, and rebuilds continue to move forward. The fencing for the dog park in Central Park is expected to be installed in about a month and...
Fentanyl awareness event Friday at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two hundred people die every day from fentanyl. That’s why Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID) is holding a special event at Wichita State University this Friday aimed at fighting the fentanyl epidemic. One of the speakers knows firsthand the effects fentanyl can have on a...
City of Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Tuesday, November 8 (Election Day). Free rides are valid for everyone riding to or from polling locations as well as any other trip during the day, said the city. Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service hours that span the full voting hours of each polling location.
No injuries in early-morning fire at Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews and Wichita police officers responded to a fire at Spirit AeroSystems just after 1 a.m. Friday. There were no injuries in the fire, and the cause has not yet been determined. Spirit is working with the Wichita Fire Department to determine the cause and location of the fire.
After long search, RSV vaccine could soon become a reality

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Hospitals in Wichita and around the country are seeing a surge of RSV cases, which have been climbing since late summer. It’s a virus without a vaccine or treatment, but there’s some promising potential on the vaccine front. At Alliance for Multispecialty Research - AMR...
