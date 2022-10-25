Read full article on original website
Related
GV Wire
Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays
A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
GV Wire
Clovis School Board Hopefuls: Listen to Parents, Get Students Back on Track Academically
Three of the four candidates seeking election to the Clovis Unified School District Area 1 trustee seat offered their ideas for managing the district’s growth and their views on the pandemic-related school closures. Their comments on these and other issues came Thursday evening during a candidate forum hosted by...
GV Wire
Fresno EOC Wants to Show You How to Cut Your Energy Bill
The mornings and evenings in Fresno are finally chilly again after a long, hot, drawn-out summer season. And, just like with Fresno heatwaves, winters can serve up expensive energy bills. However, there are ways to lower those bills, and Fresno EOC wants to show you how. It is hosting a...
GV Wire
Clovis Unified School Board Candidates Forum Recap
Three of the four candidates seeking election to the Clovis Unified School District Area 1 trustee seat offered their ideas for managing the district’s growth and their views on the pandemic-related school closures during a recent candidate forum hosted by GV Wire. Communications consultant Samantha Bauer, Realtor Joanne Burton,...
GV Wire
Feds Charge Three Fresno Men in Treasury Checks Scam
Three Fresno men are accused of a scam in which nearly 300 counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $500,000 were cashed. An eight-count federal indictment charged Jeffrey Michalk, 43; Steve Gomez, 40; and Michael Dugan, 48, of conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release Thursday morning.
GV Wire
Suspect Voter Fraud or Intimidation? Here’s How to Report It.
Local and federal officials are rolling out plans to crack down on voter intimidation and ballot fraud in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Their commitments to deterring election fraud and discrimination at the polls come with the nation’s voters highly polarized and Democratic Party control of the House and Senate at stake.
GV Wire
New California Law Could Take Major Money Out of Fresno Politics
Starting Jan. 1, local elected leaders need to double-check their campaign accounts when voting on specific legislation. A new state law will significantly affect the size of contributions. “The goal was to sever the tie between pay-to-play politics that unfortunately occurs in different parts of California,” said the bill’s author,...
GV Wire
Council Quietly Cancels $600K in Contracts to Educate Voters
The city of Fresno quietly canceled contracts to educate the public on two upcoming ballot measures. At its Sept. 29 meeting, the Fresno City Council approved $600,000 to provide public information about Measure C, the countywide transportation tax renewal, and Measure M, a new sales tax addition to benefit city veterans programs and facilities.
GV Wire
Merced County Doctor Indicted in $53 Million Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme
A federal grand jury in Fresno has charged Dr. Sohail Mamdani with mail fraud and money laundering in connection to an alleged disability insurance fraud scheme. The 46-year-old Los Banos physician was indicted on Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release Thursday morning. According to...
GV Wire
Fresno Councilman Pleads Not Guilty in Extortion Case
Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza pleaded not guilty Thursday to two criminal charges related to an ill-fated conversation with the city attorney. Esparza is charged with one felony count of attempted extortion and one misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. Both are related to a conversation with then-city attorney Douglas Sloan last April. Esparza allegedly told Sloan to only work for the council majority (Esparza and three other councilmembers) and not other councilmembers.
GV Wire
Want to Know More About New Farber Campus?
Fresno Unified School District is hosting a community update meeting on the planned Francine and Murray Farber Educational Campus, 901 S. 10th St., on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials will provide an update on construction progress, timeline, programs, and services. When it is completed the campus will...
GV Wire
Former Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez, Now at K-State, Among Academic Heisman Finalists
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, a former Clovis West standout, and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football’s top scholar-athlete. Finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and...
Comments / 0