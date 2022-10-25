ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC

WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA

15-year-old girl shot in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after getting shot in Southeast, D.C. Friday afternoon. Police confirm the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of 3rd Street Southeast. The girl was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing. Detectives are on the lookout for a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Police investigating 3 armed carjackings in 90-minute span

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for suspects in three armed carjackings in Northeast D.C. late Thursday night and Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department investigators said all three incidents happened within about 90 minutes. The first incident was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foote Street Northeast...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA

15-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Metro train at Georgia Ave-Petworth Station

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot on a Metro train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station, authorities said. At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received a report of a shooting aboard a Green Line train at Georgia Avenue – Petworth Station. Police said a juvenile male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco

Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
CHANTILLY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in the southeast. Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WASHINGTON, DC

