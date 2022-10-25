Read full article on original website
WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
AEW Dynamite Tickets for Broomfield, Co and Los Angeles, Ca Go on Sale Today
AEW will be taping live episodes of Dynamite and Rampage at the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO on December 28th and The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on January 11th. Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase at 10am ET on AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets begin at $29 before facility fees and service charges are applied.
NJPW Announces Battle In The Valley for February 2023
The first NJPW international event for 2023 has been made official. NJPW announced on October 29 via their website that on February 18, 2023 Battle In The Valley will take place in San Jose, California at the San Jose Civic. This will be the second NJPW Battle In The Valley...
Possible Spoiler About the Identity of the “Uncle Howdy” Character
The new “Uncle Howdy” character appeared during Bray Wyatt’s promo segment on WWE SmackDown on October 28th, 2022. Fans have been wondering about Howdy’s identity, and there is a possible clue. Howdy was wearing a cross earring on his left ear, similar to what Bo Dallas wore on WWE television.
Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
WWE Wrestlers Who Died in The Ring
While there was a long debate over how real wrestling is, the dangers are very much real. And you could say this has been proven by the tragedies that have struck over the years, with some wrestlers losing their life in the ring. Before we get to the wrestlers who...
Uncle Howdy Appears on WWE SmackDown During Bray Wyatt Segment (Video)
Bray Wyatt closed out this week’s WWE SmackDown with a segment in which he “addressed his demons,” as WWE advertised. Wyatt stated that this is the most authentic and best version of himself, and that before his return, he was out of control, with his mind sending him to a dark place at times and not feeling anything at all.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Booker T Calls Out AEW Fans, Says “They Don’t Care About Those Guys in the Ring”
During his podcast, Booker T discussed “Hangman” Adam Page’s concussion and how some fans were disappointed that Page’s bout with Jon Moxley had to be stopped due to the injury. Page was competing against Moxley. “You know what? Hey, bro, that’s the AEW fans, man. They...
Confirmed Matches for the Final WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel (Non-Spoiler)
WWE SmackDown on FOX taped the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition Friday night from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Due to the crew’s trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5, next week’s SmackDown program was taped. Full spoilers from Friday night’s taping,...
AEW Dynamite Results – October 26, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for this week’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara,...
Backstage News on Why Sasha Banks Hasn’t Returned to WWE Television
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been absent from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May. They have begun to model more and have made various entertainment-related appearances since leaving WWE. In August 2022, it was reported that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to...
Video: AEW Dynamite: Norfolk, VA. Pre-Show With Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for this week’s two-hour episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As always, ahead of tonight’s show, Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez check in via AEW’s official YouTube...
Bray Wyatt Becomes Top Merchandise Seller Ahead of The Bloodline
Since Reigns turned heel a few years ago, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been top merchandise sellers, but the group has been knocked down this week. As PWMania.com previously reported, Bray Wyatt has been a ratings mover for WWE since his return at Extreme Rules, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that he is the company’s top merchandise seller ahead of The Bloodline.
CM Punk and The Elite Still Banned From Publicly Discussing AEW All Out Brawl
At Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) were spotted backstage, a sign that their return to television is imminent. Fans shouldn’t anticipate hearing individuals involved publicly discuss the AEW All Out brawl, but this is a clear indication that the inquiry is completed.
TNT Title Match and More Revealed for Friday’s Live AEW Rampage
Three matches have been announced for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Rampage will feature AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven. For Friday’s live Rampage on TNT, AEW has announced the following:. * Tay Melo vs. Madison...
Backstage News on Josh Woods Signing Full-Time AEW Contract
Josh Woods has reportedly signed a full-time contract with AEW. According to a new Fightful Select report, Woods recently signed a multi-year, full-time contract. He had a tiered contract, but he is no longer a free agent. Woods’ contract is said to be for three years, but there’s no word...
Sami Zayn Talks Highly Of Honorary Uce Shirt Segment From WWE SmackDown (Video)
Sami Zayn recently spoke with BT Sport for an in-depth interview to promote some upcoming WWE programming. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the Honorary Uce t-shirt segment on the September 23rd edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown getting over with the fans and being one of the best things he’s ever done.
Video: AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight With Special Guest Angelo Parker
All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight’s show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women’s division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.
CM Punk’s Dog Reportedly Injured During Backstage Fight at AEW All Out
More information about the AEW All Out media scrum fight has emerged today. The most recent is from CM Punk’s camp. Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman confirmed previous reports that AEW had not reached out to Punk following the incident, and sources say Punk was asked to remain silent during the investigation and agreed.
