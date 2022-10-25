Read full article on original website
PWMania
Uncle Howdy Appears on WWE SmackDown During Bray Wyatt Segment (Video)
Bray Wyatt closed out this week’s WWE SmackDown with a segment in which he “addressed his demons,” as WWE advertised. Wyatt stated that this is the most authentic and best version of himself, and that before his return, he was out of control, with his mind sending him to a dark place at times and not feeling anything at all.
PWMania
Karrion Kross Confirms He Spoke With AEW Prior to His WWE Return
Karrion Kross has spoken out about his talks with AEW in between runs with WWE. During the post-ROH Supercard Of Honor media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan stated that he enjoyed Kross and Scarlett’s work and was open to working with them again in the future. Former WWE/Impact Wrestling...
PWMania
Booker T Calls Out AEW Fans, Says “They Don’t Care About Those Guys in the Ring”
During his podcast, Booker T discussed “Hangman” Adam Page’s concussion and how some fans were disappointed that Page’s bout with Jon Moxley had to be stopped due to the injury. Page was competing against Moxley. “You know what? Hey, bro, that’s the AEW fans, man. They...
PWMania
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card, New Matches Added
On Saturday, November 5, Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c) Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c) Steel Cage Match. Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. The O.C. (AJ Styles,...
PWMania
TNT Title Match and More Revealed for Friday’s Live AEW Rampage
Three matches have been announced for this Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. Rampage will feature AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven. For Friday’s live Rampage on TNT, AEW has announced the following:. * Tay Melo vs. Madison...
PWMania
WWE Wrestlers Who Died in The Ring
While there was a long debate over how real wrestling is, the dangers are very much real. And you could say this has been proven by the tragedies that have struck over the years, with some wrestlers losing their life in the ring. Before we get to the wrestlers who...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan Behind Sami Zayn’s Alliance With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn’s alliance with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos) on Friday Night SmackDown is widely regarded as the best current WWE storyline. The “Honorary Uce” and Jey Uso have clashed in the past. Zayn’s affiliation in the Bloodline officially began in May after Reigns made him an Honorary Uce.
PWMania
Tony Khan Boasts About AEW Dynamite Ratings, Hypes Tonight’s Live AEW Rampage Show
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT this evening with their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage program. Tonight’s show will feature Wardlow putting his TNT title on-the-line against Matt Taven, as well as Jon Moxley in an AEW Title Eliminator against Matt Menard of the J.A.S., Madison Rayne and Tay Melo will compete in a singles showdown, and Keith Lee of Swerve In Our Glory will be in action.
PWMania
AJ Lee Trends Following WWE NXT Live Event, AJ Reacts, Photos and Footage
AJ Lee was trending worldwide on Twitter as Cora Jade dressed as the former WWE Divas Champion at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, FL. Full results from Friday’s NXT event can be found by clicking here. The Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal kicked off Friday’s live...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Live Preview For Tonight’s Show At Mohegan Sun Arena In Uncasville, CT.
All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight’s show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women’s division.
PWMania
KiLynn King on Billy Gunn Being the Reason She’s in AEW, Friday’s NJPW Match, and More
KiLynn King recently spoke with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling about her match against SWA World Champion Mayu Iwatani at Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view, her match with Chelsea Green and NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille at the November 12 NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view, and more.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Becomes Top Merchandise Seller Ahead of The Bloodline
Since Reigns turned heel a few years ago, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been top merchandise sellers, but the group has been knocked down this week. As PWMania.com previously reported, Bray Wyatt has been a ratings mover for WWE since his return at Extreme Rules, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that he is the company’s top merchandise seller ahead of The Bloodline.
PWMania
Spoiler: Hit Row’s Mystery Partner for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed
Shinsuke Nakamura will team up with Hit Row on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in six-man action on tonight’s SmackDown.
PWMania
NJPW Announces Battle In The Valley for February 2023
The first NJPW international event for 2023 has been made official. NJPW announced on October 29 via their website that on February 18, 2023 Battle In The Valley will take place in San Jose, California at the San Jose Civic. This will be the second NJPW Battle In The Valley...
PWMania
Video: AEW Dynamite: Norfolk, VA. Pre-Show With Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia for this week’s two-hour episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As always, ahead of tonight’s show, Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez check in via AEW’s official YouTube...
PWMania
Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look
Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black. Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on...
PWMania
Speculation in WWE of a Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns Feud
As PWMania.com previously reported, the intention is to use Bray Wyatt as a babyface, and he is currently slotted as the top face of the brand. Bray Wyatt segments have been a great success for WWE SmackDown. If Wyatt were to be placed in the top babyface position, it would...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Interesting Name Backstage at AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite appears to be the night when we see some major returns. As previously reported by Fightful Select, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are expected to return to AEW very soon, at the very least in a backstage capacity. A tweet from referee Bryce Remsburg also seemed to hint at some unannounced names appearing on the show.
