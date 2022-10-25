ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Trunk or Treat event in Hartford Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trunk or treat event in the West Central Middle School Parking Lot Saturday. The event will feature several community businesses and kicks off at 3:00 pm. Events Committee Chair for the chamber, Dr. Joel Martens,...
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter accidents ahead: Hill Side Body is here to help

Okay, you’re not going to like what we are about to say: The official start of winter is less than eight weeks away. And we are almost six weeks into the period when snowflakes are possible anywhere in South Dakota based on past records. So, whether you want to hear it or not, the smart cookies among us are already making plans for winter in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

High school football playoffs kickoff in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa high school football playoffs have kicked off, with plenty of teams in northwestern Iowa having favorable home matches to begin the chase to Cedar Falls. Click the video player above to view first round action!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Gov. Kristi Noem will host a campaign rally in Sioux Falls with special guest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The rally will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown at 3 p.m. Gov. Noem’s press release says, “Gov. Glenn...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 (10-27-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s quarterfinals time across South Dakota, with a special of Football Friday on Thursday! Click the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from Week 10 featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota:. 11AAA Playoffs. - Washington...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota State’s Hobo Day continues 110 year tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hobo Day is something students at South Dakota State University have enjoyed since its very first year back in 1912. For Regen Wiederrich it is even more special though as this year. He is the events President overseeing the entire week of activities.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

“Ears Up”: New SDSU beer hopping off the shelves

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Jackrabbit fans have an introduction to an exciting new product, just in time for hobo day. Earlier this week “Ears Up,” a new beer created by Fernson Brewing Company and South Dakota State University, was brought to stores and taps across both Brookings and Sioux Falls. The new brew has quickly become a fan favorite.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pumpkin carving safety tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health hand surgeon Dr. Hao Li, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning, to give us some pumpkin carving safety tips. He tells us how to avoid any injuries this Halloween.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls. In a tweet Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said it is looking for information about the whereabouts of Brandyn Smith. He also goes by King.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
RAPID CITY, SD

