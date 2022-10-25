ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

2 candidates hope to diversify Iredell-Statesville School Board

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — As voters head to the polls to vote early, two local candidates hope people will help to diversify the Iredell-Statesville School Board. It has been five years since a woman sat on the school board and candidates that Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke to are looking to change that.
FOX8 News

Election rumors in Rockingham County: None of them are true

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) – The email from Paul Seamster, the elections director of Rockingham County, arrived early Tuesday and carried with it a tone of exasperation. “There has been a lot of misinformation circulating around the county about the Rockingham County Board of Elections and its staff, and we would like to stop the spread […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Alamance County break-and-enter suspects found in Missouri

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a deep investigation of a car theft. Watch more headlines in the video above. In early August, Alamance County deputies responded to a car break-in call at a park on Church Road, near Saxapahaw. A victim...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth native challenges self-described conservative Christian

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina house seat 74 was decided by just 13 hundred votes in 2020 and the winner of that race will face a new democratic challenger in 2022. Carla Catalan Day grew up in district 74. She attended West Forsyth High School and said she entered this race to fight for her daughter's generation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Guilford school board members say local conservative group has been engaging in illegal election activity

The chair and vice-chair of the Guilford County School Board have filed formal complaints against a local conservative group they say has been operating illegally. On Oct. 21, school board members Deena Hayes and Winston McGregor sent letters to the Guilford County Board of Elections, the NC Secretary of State’s office, the state attorney general’s office and the NC Board of Elections, asking each entity to investigate the activities of Take Back Our Schools. They say that the group has been illegally participating in election activities.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 in Forsyth County closed partially

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of U.S. 52 is closed in Forsyth County starting Thursday. Officials said the right lane of U.S. 52 northbound will be closed near Hanes Mill Road toward N.C. 65 for maintenance starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The lane is expected to reopen...

