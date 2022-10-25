Read full article on original website
Davidson County EMS sees dip in staffing as more paramedics move to bigger cities for more money
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Like every other job after the pandemic, employers faced the challenges to keep staff every shift, and Davidson County paramedics are no different. Former employers tell FOX8 they felt the burden of being overworked because they were short-staffed. “I’ve been on a call, and I had a really sick patient […]
2 candidates hope to diversify Iredell-Statesville School Board
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — As voters head to the polls to vote early, two local candidates hope people will help to diversify the Iredell-Statesville School Board. It has been five years since a woman sat on the school board and candidates that Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke to are looking to change that.
Election rumors in Rockingham County: None of them are true
WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) – The email from Paul Seamster, the elections director of Rockingham County, arrived early Tuesday and carried with it a tone of exasperation. “There has been a lot of misinformation circulating around the county about the Rockingham County Board of Elections and its staff, and we would like to stop the spread […]
Rockingham County election officials reassure voters their ballots are safe after rumors of election fraud
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two weeks out from election day, people are questioning the process at the polls. FOX8 has been emailed social media posts stating doors at election sites were left unlocked. Missing ballots, fake ballots and a report of a break-in at the Rockingham County Board of Elections Office are some of […]
WXII 12
Alamance County break-and-enter suspects found in Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a deep investigation of a car theft. Watch more headlines in the video above. In early August, Alamance County deputies responded to a car break-in call at a park on Church Road, near Saxapahaw. A victim...
WXII 12
Forsyth native challenges self-described conservative Christian
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina house seat 74 was decided by just 13 hundred votes in 2020 and the winner of that race will face a new democratic challenger in 2022. Carla Catalan Day grew up in district 74. She attended West Forsyth High School and said she entered this race to fight for her daughter's generation.
wfmynews2.com
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
NC town that was a BLM protest hot spot faces a new First Amendment lawsuit
Plaintiffs say the town’s protest limits, police officers’ orders and the arrests that followed all were unlawful.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Changes to Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro proposed by North Carolina DOT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If your daily travels take you through the Benjamin Parkway corridor near Friendly Center, you may be in for new guidance from your GPS in the next few years. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking public comment about plans to limit access from side streets such as Cornwallis Drive […]
WXII 12
Community remembers long-time educational leader and school board candidate Stan Elrod, who passed Tuesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The community is mourning a man who made a mark on Forsyth County education. Beloved Forsyth County School Board candidate and long-time educator Stan Elrod unexpectedly passed away Tuesday night. He's been part of Forsyth County Education for more than three decades. Several people spent the...
triad-city-beat.com
Inflammatory, anonymous signs crop up next to Democratic school board candidate signs in W-S
Featured photo: Anonymous signs were posted next to Democratic school board candidates’ yard signs in Winston-Salem on Monday. (screenshot) Local Democrats were surprised Monday to find not that some of their roadside election signs had been vandalized or stolen, but that they had some company. Drivers in East Winston-Salem...
Jan. 6 Oath Keepers defendant from North Carolina asks for more lenient release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – One of the Triad’s most prominent defendants for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for relief in her pretrial incarceration. Laura Steele, a former High Point police officer who lives in Thomasville, asked to be released from curfew and to be allowed to await her prosecution without […]
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
I-77 express lanes could cost drivers more than a simple toll
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The express lanes on Interstate 77 could cost people a lot more than a simple toll. “I think it’s disturbing, candidly disgusting,” said Dave Gilroy, a Cornelius commissioner. “The whole thing has always been unfortunate for our community.”. Some commissioners are outraged...
Davidson County Schools will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. […]
triad-city-beat.com
Guilford school board members say local conservative group has been engaging in illegal election activity
The chair and vice-chair of the Guilford County School Board have filed formal complaints against a local conservative group they say has been operating illegally. On Oct. 21, school board members Deena Hayes and Winston McGregor sent letters to the Guilford County Board of Elections, the NC Secretary of State’s office, the state attorney general’s office and the NC Board of Elections, asking each entity to investigate the activities of Take Back Our Schools. They say that the group has been illegally participating in election activities.
U.S. 52 in Forsyth County closed partially
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of U.S. 52 is closed in Forsyth County starting Thursday. Officials said the right lane of U.S. 52 northbound will be closed near Hanes Mill Road toward N.C. 65 for maintenance starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The lane is expected to reopen...
US 52 closed at east 4th Street in Winston-Salem due to accident, ramp from US 421 onto US 52 closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An accident involving several vehicles created a traffic snarl in Winston-Salem Thursday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department dispatch, US 52 closed at E. 4th Street because of a crash involving several vehicles. Police closed the ramp from US 421 onto US 52 due to this wreck. The DOT alerts said […]
