The chair and vice-chair of the Guilford County School Board have filed formal complaints against a local conservative group they say has been operating illegally. On Oct. 21, school board members Deena Hayes and Winston McGregor sent letters to the Guilford County Board of Elections, the NC Secretary of State’s office, the state attorney general’s office and the NC Board of Elections, asking each entity to investigate the activities of Take Back Our Schools. They say that the group has been illegally participating in election activities.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO