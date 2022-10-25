ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Craig Daily Press

Rough season doesn’t deter Moffat County soccer from looking forward

There’s no way around the fact that this fall has been a trying one for the Moffat County boys soccer program. Still, as the Bulldogs coach and athletes call it a season, they know all the tough moments they’ve experienced this year have only made them stronger. MCHS soccer wrapped its schedule with a final record of 1-13-1, most recently suffering a 10-0 defeat on Oct. 20 to the Roaring Fork Rams.
Craig Daily Press

Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U team starts season

Garrett Anson works on his shot during warmups before a game with Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Easton Eckroth works to protect the puck against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Ryan Booker fights for the puck in a faceoff against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Cousins Zane Durham and Logan Durham celebrate a goal against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Goalie Dylan Herndon blocks a shot by Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Hayden Public Library Community Birthday Calendar returns

It’s time again for the Hayden Public Library community birthday calendar, and the Friends of the Hayden Library invites everyone to become a part of this enduring tradition. Yampa Valley community members can add birthdays, anniversaries, memorials and organizational meetings to the calendar, or place advertisements. The calendar is...
HAYDEN, CO
Craig Daily Press

Judge won’t reduce bond for Craig woman facing felony drug charges

A Craig woman who was arrested earlier this week on three felony drug charges was arraigned on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28 in Moffat County Court. According to police, an investigation led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55, during a traffic stop on Monday, Oct. 24 at Victory Way and Taylor Street. Both women are Craig residents.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

UPDATED: Colorado Highway 131 open in both directions

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 11:22 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open in both directions, but travelers are still encouraged to use extreme caution. 10:08 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open to one lane of alternating traffic, according to Routt County Alerts. Drivers are urged...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

City nixes permit for judicial services at former CAPS building

Concerned the location could turn into a correctional facility, Craig City Council spent little time discussing a conditional-use permit for judicial services at 445 Ranney St. before deciding to deny the permit. The request was submitted to Craig Planning and Zoning in early September by Josh Mayhugh, vice president of...

