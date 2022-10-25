Read full article on original website
Related
Craig Daily Press
Rough season doesn’t deter Moffat County soccer from looking forward
There’s no way around the fact that this fall has been a trying one for the Moffat County boys soccer program. Still, as the Bulldogs coach and athletes call it a season, they know all the tough moments they’ve experienced this year have only made them stronger. MCHS soccer wrapped its schedule with a final record of 1-13-1, most recently suffering a 10-0 defeat on Oct. 20 to the Roaring Fork Rams.
Craig Daily Press
Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U team starts season
Garrett Anson works on his shot during warmups before a game with Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Easton Eckroth works to protect the puck against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Ryan Booker fights for the puck in a faceoff against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Cousins Zane Durham and Logan Durham celebrate a goal against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Goalie Dylan Herndon blocks a shot by Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Priciest Home for Sale in Craig Colorado has own Wedding Venue
The most expensive home currently for sale in Craig, Colorado is really something to behold. The home sits on a sizeable chunk of land, has multiple structures on the property including a house, and even has its own wedding venue. Location of Craig Colorado Home. While the address of the...
Craig Daily Press
Hayden Public Library Community Birthday Calendar returns
It’s time again for the Hayden Public Library community birthday calendar, and the Friends of the Hayden Library invites everyone to become a part of this enduring tradition. Yampa Valley community members can add birthdays, anniversaries, memorials and organizational meetings to the calendar, or place advertisements. The calendar is...
Craig Daily Press
Planned US 40 Rabbit Ears Pass closure on Friday morning for vehicle removal
US Highway 40 Rabbit Ears Pass will close on Friday morning, Oct. 28, to help with the safe removal of a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and will last at least five or six hours, possibly longer. US 40 will be closed from Steamboat...
Craig Daily Press
Two Craig women arraigned following felony drug charges involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine
Two Craig women facing felony drug charges were arraigned Thursday, Oct. 27, in Moffat County District Court. According to police, an investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55. Both women are residents of Craig. According to the...
Craig Daily Press
Judge won’t reduce bond for Craig woman facing felony drug charges
A Craig woman who was arrested earlier this week on three felony drug charges was arraigned on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28 in Moffat County Court. According to police, an investigation led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55, during a traffic stop on Monday, Oct. 24 at Victory Way and Taylor Street. Both women are Craig residents.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
UPDATED: Colorado Highway 131 open in both directions
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 11:22 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open in both directions, but travelers are still encouraged to use extreme caution. 10:08 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open to one lane of alternating traffic, according to Routt County Alerts. Drivers are urged...
Craig Daily Press
Two Craig women arrested in seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine, over 500 fentanyl pills
Two women were arrested Monday, Oct. 24, in Craig on felony drug distribution charges, according to local law enforcement. According to police, an investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55. Both women are residents of Craig. According...
Craig Daily Press
City nixes permit for judicial services at former CAPS building
Concerned the location could turn into a correctional facility, Craig City Council spent little time discussing a conditional-use permit for judicial services at 445 Ranney St. before deciding to deny the permit. The request was submitted to Craig Planning and Zoning in early September by Josh Mayhugh, vice president of...
Craig Daily Press
The ripple effect of corporate closures across local workforce and commercial properties
Over the past decade, Craig has seen the closure of a number of local businesses tied to large corporate chains, which has lead not only to a shift in local employment, but also significant changes in commercial properties. The community has especially felt the impact this year. Since January, three...
Comments / 0