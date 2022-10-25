There’s no way around the fact that this fall has been a trying one for the Moffat County boys soccer program. Still, as the Bulldogs coach and athletes call it a season, they know all the tough moments they’ve experienced this year have only made them stronger. MCHS soccer wrapped its schedule with a final record of 1-13-1, most recently suffering a 10-0 defeat on Oct. 20 to the Roaring Fork Rams.

2 DAYS AGO