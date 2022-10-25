Read full article on original website
Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West
Adidas is ending its relationship with Kanye West. The move comes after the rapper and designer, whose Yeezy brand was produced and distributed by Adidas, made anti-Semitic comments on social media platforms. Adidas stated that West’s comments are “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity...
Popculture
Kanye West Shows up Unannounced to Skechers, Promptly Escorted out Amid Adidas Fallout
Companies are severing ties with Kanye West left and right following his recent antisemitic tirades. Amidst the controversy, Adidas, which represented West's Yeezy brand, announced that they would no longer work with the rapper. Following this news, West reportedly took matters into his own hands and went to Sketchers headquarters, presumably to attempt to form a new deal for his Yeezy line. However, he was promptly escorted from the location.
