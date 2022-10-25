Companies are severing ties with Kanye West left and right following his recent antisemitic tirades. Amidst the controversy, Adidas, which represented West's Yeezy brand, announced that they would no longer work with the rapper. Following this news, West reportedly took matters into his own hands and went to Sketchers headquarters, presumably to attempt to form a new deal for his Yeezy line. However, he was promptly escorted from the location.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO