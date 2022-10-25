Read full article on original website
Shonda Rhimes Reveals She Wants to Revive One of Her Former Shows
Shonda Rhimes may be busy with her new Netflix deal, but she has a beloved series of hers that if she had the chance to revive, she would. While promoting her new Bridgerton book recently, Rhymes shocked the hosts of Good Morning America when she revealed which ABC series she'd bring back. "I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on Private Practice," she said. "We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibilities where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically."
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 28)
It's the weekend before Halloween, and Netflix is making sure that there are more treats than tricks. As trick-or-treaters prepare to don their best costumes for Halloween 2022, the streaming giant is preparing for a bewitchingly fun weekend with the arrival of 10 new titles from its October 2022 content list. The new arrivals, all of which are Netflix original series and films, promise to cast a spell on viewers, with new additions including everything from a new season of the hit adult animated series Big Mouth to the premiere of Wendell & Wild.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2022
With October winding to a close, Amazon Prime Video has its sights set on November. Although the streamer already has an impressive streaming catalog, it will debut a massive list of new original and licensed material available to stream in November, giving subscribers plenty of reasons to be thankful. November...
'The Mole' Tried to Cast a Beloved TV Host
The Mole recently wrapped up its first revived season on Netflix (Season 6 overall), but an interesting casting detail has surfaced amidst its success on the platform. The show seemingly wanted to cast a beloved TV host as one of the contestants, but the deal did not work. The interview personality in question was Fiona Nova, who's best known for her projects with G4TV and Rooster Teeth. Nova was one of the co-hosts of Attack of the Show! and The Feedback before G4's abrupt shutdown earlier this month, but she almost added Netflix star to her resume.
Matthew Perry Talks Salma Hayek's Unhelpful Acting Tips After Keanu Reeves Controversy
Matthew Perry is sharing yet another celebrity anecdote in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing – this time about Salma Hayek. The Friends alum recalled his experience making his first big movie alongside the actress as they co-starred in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.
Ice-T Celebrates Milestone Ahead of Newest 'Law & Order: SVU' Episode
Ice-T recently celebrated being one of the "longest-running" male actors on tv. Early successes for the 64-year-old rapper included minor roles in 1980's Breakin' and its sequel before landing a significant lead role in 1991's New Jack City. He would later appear on television screens in the Law & Order spinoff series Law & Order: SVU as Sergeant Fin Tutuola for over twenty years. He was originally intended to be in just a few episodes, but Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, impressed showrunners so much that he became a series regular. Ice-T has now appeared in nearly 500 episodes, making him the show's second longest-serving cast member, behind Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson. "Longest running male actor in TV History," he wrote in an Oct. 25 Twitter post. "Don't tell me what CANT be done."
'Frosty the Snowman' TV Airdate Revealed
Christmas lovers rejoice, Frosty the Snowman will kick off the holiday season next month when it airs on CBS. The network just announced that Frosty the Snowman will air on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the special on broadcast TV will have their best shot here.
Netflix Renews Comedy Series for Season 3
The Upshaws fans can rejoice as the show has been picked up for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series helmed by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes and starring Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields. It focuses on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the headstart to do so. In the series, Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of the family. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and a lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. His wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and his sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), are all trying to keep things together. Page Kennedy also stars in the show.
Netflix Actress Marries Singer
Wedding bells were ringing earlier this month for one beloved Netflix star and her singer boyfriend. On Oct. 11, Gong Hyo Jin, who starred in the South Korean series When the Camellia Blooms, married Kevin Oh in a romantic private wedding ceremony in New York, later taking to social media to share the exciting news with her followers.
'The Masked Singer': Beetle Is an Iconic TV Host
The Masked Singer Season 8 is back on track this week, with no baseball interruptions. This week's episode saw two more unmaskings and another early favorite for the championship. One of the unmasked characters was Beetle, played by an iconic television host who is still a household name. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Premiere Date Revealed
Yellowstone fans have eagerly awaited the new prequel series, 1923, and we now know when the show will premiere. According to Deadline, will debut Sunday, Dec. 18, exclusively on Paramount+. This follows the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, coming to Paramount Network on Nov. 13. In addition to being a prequel to Yellowstone, 1923 is also a sequel to 1883, which followed the original Duttons as they made their way West following the end of the American Civil War.
Dolly Parton Said She Has No Intention Of Touring Again And, Of Course, It's The Most Selfless Reason
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
'House of the Dragon' Confirms Identity of Dragon in Season Finale
The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun as the civil war over the Iron Throne kicks off on HBO's House of the Dragon. Taking place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is set during a period of time during which dragons ruled the sky, and during House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale on Sunday, fans were introduced to a mysterious new dragon, and now they have a name for the beast.
CBS Reality Competition Moves to Paramount+
It's been announced that CBS' newest reality competition series The Real Love Boat has moved to Paramount+. According to TV Line, starting with the show's upcoming fifth episode, The Real Love Boat will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Over on CBS, the show's Wednesday night timeslot will be filled with new episodes of The Amazing Race.
'Call Me Kat' Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Emotional Video
The cast of Call Me Kat and their fans have been mourning the death of Leslie Jordan, and now the show has paid tribute to the late comedy actor in an emotional video. During Thursday night's episode of Call Me Kat, the show featured a memorial to Jordan, which showcased some of his most memorable scenes, as well as scenes from other Fox network shows he starred in or made an appearance on. The heartfelt montage ended with the company noting that Jordan is "forever a part of the Fox family."
MTV Bringing Back Iconic Show From The Early 2000s
If you want to see how your favorite celebrities are living in their lavish homes, MTV's popular Cribs docuseries is returning. The half-hour show first debuted on the network in 2000 and became an instant viewer favorite for giving an inside look into the home decor and car collection of their favorite musicians, actors, and athletes. In each episode, two or three celebrities gave a tour of his or her abode, showcasing the expensive and outlandish things installed inside and out. Some of the most memorable episodes included Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons, 50 Cent, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Hugh Hefner, and more. Now, the show is returning for its 19th season on Oct. 27 at 9p EST with Matt James & Tyler Cameron, Olivia Culpo, and Dwight Howard.
TV Show Canceled, Hosts Immediately Relaunch With Spiritual Successor
TV cancellations are always upsetting, but in the digital age, there seems to always be a backup plan for creators. G4 TV personalities have had to deal with a massive upheaval this month after Comcast suddenly shut down the entire network. However, one faction of G4 favorites has joined together to keep the community together with a new show.
'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923': New Details Revealed
Some new details have been revealed about the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1923, and the news is sure to thrill fans of the franchise. According to Deadline, the series will now consist of two seasons, each consisting of eight episodes, rather than one. The outlet adds that negotiations are currently underway to bring back the cast, which included Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for the second season.
Will Smith Reveals Surprising Sports Name Who Called to Check in After Chris Rock Slap at Oscars
Will Smith just revealed the big sports star who called him shortly after he slapped Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards. While attending a private screening of his new Emancipation movie at the London Hotel, the King Richard star talked about how boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who was also at the screening, contacted him after the incident despite not being the best of friends.
