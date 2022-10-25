Read full article on original website
Bolsonaro courts farm vote with former Brazilian minister of agriculture
CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil (AP) — Tereza Cristina pours coffee for visitors to her home surrounded by vast soybean plantations in Brazil’s farm country. The guests sitting in wicker chairs on her porch are friends and farmers keen to hear how they can help President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election bid.
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in Itaewon on Saturday night. Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Ukraine seeks to re-take Kherson, Russia threatens Western commercial satellites used by military
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in the city have abandoned it, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas.
Violent attack on Paul Pelosi latest shock in country on edge about threats to democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
Obama interrupted by protester during Michigan rally: 'Come on'
Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
Financial sanctions for organization that targeted author Salman Rushdie
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for...
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken meets with Canadian counterpart over support for Haiti
VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. But neither Blinken nor...
Election Day is days away, but in courtrooms legal challenges already begin
WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Fetterman addresses stroke during Senate debate with Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening...
As Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, some wonder what happens next
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The New York Stock Exchange began the process Friday to delist Twitter. That means everyday investors will...
WATCH: State Department holds news briefing as fears grow over Russian use of ‘dirty bomb’
The U.S. says it rejects the “false claim” that Ukraine is getting ready to detonate a dirty bomb. Watch the briefing in the player above. The Kremlin is standing by its allegation that Ukraine may be preparing to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, which would disperse radioactive material, though Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France have dismissed Moscow’s claim.
Most in U.S. want more action on climate change, says AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in...
WATCH: Biden speaks on economic issues as midterms quickly approach
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden zeroed in Thursday on economic issues as he fine-tuned his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the Nov. 8 election. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above....
After criticism, congressional progressives retract Ukraine letter calling for diplomacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats in Congress said Tuesday it had retracted a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to engage in direct diplomatic talks with Russia after it triggered an uproar among Democrats and raised questions about the strength of the party’s support for Ukraine.
WATCH: San Francisco police identify man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband
San Francisco police identified the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s home on Friday morning. Watch in the player above. The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
WATCH LIVE: John Kerry on U.S. climate change efforts ahead of COP27
John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will speak with PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin about the U.S. climate effort ahead of COP27, the upcoming 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.The event is hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. The conference comes as African...
WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Tuesday amid growing fears of a Russian ‘dirty bomb.’. The event is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret...
WATCH: Biden announces push to crack down on ‘junk fees’ amid high inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration’s push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation have eaten away at Americans’ savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
WATCH: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says, despite Russia’s war, China still top threat to U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for the future, according to a new Pentagon defense strategy. Watch Austin’s remarks in the...
