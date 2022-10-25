ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in Itaewon on Saturday night. Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election

Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
Election Day is days away, but in courtrooms legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fetterman addresses stroke during Senate debate with Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
As Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, some wonder what happens next

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The New York Stock Exchange began the process Friday to delist Twitter. That means everyday investors will...
WATCH: State Department holds news briefing as fears grow over Russian use of ‘dirty bomb’

The U.S. says it rejects the “false claim” that Ukraine is getting ready to detonate a dirty bomb. Watch the briefing in the player above. The Kremlin is standing by its allegation that Ukraine may be preparing to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, which would disperse radioactive material, though Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France have dismissed Moscow’s claim.
WATCH: San Francisco police identify man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband

San Francisco police identified the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s home on Friday morning. Watch in the player above. The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WATCH LIVE: John Kerry on U.S. climate change efforts ahead of COP27

John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will speak with PBS NewsHour’s Nick Schifrin about the U.S. climate effort ahead of COP27, the upcoming 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.The event is hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. The conference comes as African...
