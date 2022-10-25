ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Cassville man dies in crash

A Cassville man died on Thursday in a wreck at 3:24 p.m. on Highway 76, five miles south of Cassville. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Walter Hooper III, 28, of Cassville, was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus westbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck head on a 2000 Freightliner, being driven by Christopher Diehl, 50, of Eureka Springs, Ark.
CASSVILLE, MO
WANE 15

Missouri man dedicated to God, service and horseshoeing

SENECA, Mo. — Ty Dawson’s life is all about service. As the lead pastor at Seneca Bethel Baptist, he serves his God. As a firefighter for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, he serves his community. As a husband and a father, he serves his family. But, there’s one more area of service that Dawson […]
SENECA, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
CARTHAGE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Driver critical after car drives over retaining wall

Branson firefighters were called to an unusual accident just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, near The Shoppes at Branson Hills. A vehicle drove through a fence at the top of a parking lot retaining wall, then rolled to the bottom of the hillside beyond the wall. Branson Fire...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi

CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around 3:24 p.m. Oct. 27, Missouri State […]
CASSVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Search for missing fisherman underway at Table Rock Lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake. Family members called 9-1-1 and reported the 59-year-old fisherman missing on Friday, October 21st. They stated they had a possible location from an app on his phone.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Outsider.com

Hiker Rescued From Missouri Trail After Suffering ‘Medical Issue’

A rescued hiker is recovering after suffering a medical issue at the bottom of a trailhead in Missouri’s Lakeside Forest over the weekend. KY 3 reports that Branson, Missouri Battalion Chief, Josh Boehm, revealed that the rescue of the hiker was difficult because the hiker was located at the base of about 200 steps that zig zag back and forth up a hill. Upon making contact with the hiker, Branson firefighters placed them into a stokes basket and used a rope-lowering system to move the hiker to the fire department’s water rescue boat.
BRANSON, MO

