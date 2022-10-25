Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police Chief, Sergeant placed on administrative leave
The city of Branson has placed Police Chief Jeff Matthews and another officer on administrative leave. City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave. “On Tuesday, October 25, both the chief and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative...
Missourinet
Actor John Goodman’s alma mater presents a homecoming surprise
Popular actor John Goodman is an alumnus of Missouri State University. He will be coming back for homecoming this weekend and the dedication of a brand-new theatre facility in his honor. According to the university’s Dean of Arts and Letters, Shawn Wahl – the Hollywood star is active in the...
KYTV
Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
a-z-animals.com
9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri
Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
cassville-democrat.com
Cassville man dies in crash
A Cassville man died on Thursday in a wreck at 3:24 p.m. on Highway 76, five miles south of Cassville. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Walter Hooper III, 28, of Cassville, was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus westbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck head on a 2000 Freightliner, being driven by Christopher Diehl, 50, of Eureka Springs, Ark.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
everythinglubbock.com
Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
fourstateshomepage.com
Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede arrives in Branson
Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede is arriving earlier than ever this year with a 2022 opening date of Thursday, Oct. 27. Featuring a full-scale nativity scene, holiday decor, seasonal music, a Santa Claus sighting, and a four-course holiday feast, spending Christmas at Dolly’s has become a tradition for families of all ages.
KYTV
Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
Comments / 0