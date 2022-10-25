ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Police Chief, Sergeant placed on administrative leave

The city of Branson has placed Police Chief Jeff Matthews and another officer on administrative leave. City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave. “On Tuesday, October 25, both the chief and Sergeant Pat Gray were placed on administrative...
BRANSON, MO
Missourinet

Actor John Goodman’s alma mater presents a homecoming surprise

Popular actor John Goodman is an alumnus of Missouri State University. He will be coming back for homecoming this weekend and the dedication of a brand-new theatre facility in his honor. According to the university’s Dean of Arts and Letters, Shawn Wahl – the Hollywood star is active in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
MARION COUNTY, AR
FOX2Now

History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
JOPLIN, MO
a-z-animals.com

9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri

Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
MISSOURI STATE
cassville-democrat.com

Cassville man dies in crash

A Cassville man died on Thursday in a wreck at 3:24 p.m. on Highway 76, five miles south of Cassville. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Walter Hooper III, 28, of Cassville, was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus westbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck head on a 2000 Freightliner, being driven by Christopher Diehl, 50, of Eureka Springs, Ark.
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
BRANSON, MO
everythinglubbock.com

Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Property tax bills expected to rise in Jasper County

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Jasper County leader is warning taxpayers to expect to owe more this year. Jasper County property tax bills go out next week, and property owners with vehicles can expect the total to be higher than they paid last year, something that’s happening statewide. County...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede arrives in Branson

Christmas at Dolly Parton’s Stampede is arriving earlier than ever this year with a 2022 opening date of Thursday, Oct. 27. Featuring a full-scale nativity scene, holiday decor, seasonal music, a Santa Claus sighting, and a four-course holiday feast, spending Christmas at Dolly’s has become a tradition for families of all ages.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
CASSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy