Cassville man dies in MO 76 crash with semi
A fatal crash on MO 76 Highway claims the life of a 28-year-old Cassville man.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire claims Brown house in county
A house fire broke out the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, in western Greene County approximately two miles west of Bois D'Arc. No one was injured in the blaze, the source of which has yet to be determined. Bois D'Arc Fire Chief Jared Jones said that unfortunately the home, owned by Jerald Lee Brown and located at 3411 Farm Road 47, is likely a total loss. Answering the initial fire call were emergency crews from Ash Grove, Bois D'Arc, Brookline, West Republic and Willard. The firefighters then requested more water and manpower from Battlefield, Ebenezer, Fair Grove and Pleasant Hope.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
Silver Dollar City train derailment injures 7 people in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City said a train derailment at their park in Branson, Mo. injured seven people. The park said on social media that sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track Wednesday evening. The park said paramedics provided emergency care onsite...
a-z-animals.com
9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri
Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
bransontrilakesnews.com
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
Here are 8 tips for keeping your Springfield home’s heating bills down during the winter
Warnings of increased heating bills this winter are common and may have some homeowners and renters wondering what they can do to help bring their heating costs down.
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
KYTV
Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi
CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around 3:24 p.m. Oct. 27, Missouri State […]
talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville developer starts multifamily project in Rogers
Fayetteville developer Specialized Real Estate Group has kicked off a $28 million redevelopment project that will add more than 100 apartment units in downtown Rogers. First Street Flats will have 121 units made up of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options at 401 N. First St, most recently the site of the former Traders Market retail store. According to property records, SREG paid $1.72 million for the 2.6-acre site this past April.
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
KTLO
UPDATE: Area burn bans lifted
Several communities in the listening area have lifted burn bans that have been in effect since the beginning of October. The cities of Mountain Home, Gassville and Salesville along with Marion, Izard, Stone, and Boone counties no longer have a burn ban in effect. Baxter County did not have a burn ban issued.
